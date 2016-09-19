Story highlights Angela Merkel's CDU knocked out of ruling Berlin coalition

Big gains for anti-immigrant party AfD

(CNN) Germany's two largest parties have suffered losses in the nation's capital as large numbers of Berliners turned to the far-right.

Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has been knocked out of a ruling coalition with the center-left Social Democrats, after winning just 17.6% of the vote.

While the Social Democrats won the largest share of the vote, 21.6%, they will have to enter a coalition with two other left wing parties, Die Linke (15.6%) and the Greens (15.2%) to govern.

The Berlin result marks the second recent defeat for Merkel since Germany adopted its much vaunted but highly controversial refugee policy.

