'Stranger Things' kids had best Emmy night

Story highlights The junior cast members of "Stranger Things" attended the Emmys

They also performed before the show

(CNN) The young stars of "Stranger Things" weren't nominated for Emmys this year, but that didn't stop them from having the time of their lives at the awards show.

Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin who star in the Netflix-original drama series, in fact were the darlings of Sunday night's red carpet.

The trio also had a moment that most of the audience did not get to see.

They performed Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' hit song "Uptown Funk" during an untelevised portion of the Emmy's ceremony.

Omg, the #Emmys2016 pre show was the kids from Stranger Things singing "Uptown Funk" pic.twitter.com/15c2yaqFDj — Mike Hogan (@mike_hogan) September 18, 2016

During the show, they handed out lunch bags with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made by host Jimmy Kimmel's mother, Joan.

Read More