Louis-Dreyfus said her father died Friday

(CNN) Check the spelling, tweeters: Richard Dreyfuss is not Julia Louis-Dreyfus' father.

"Veep" star Louis-Dreyfus tearfully shared during her Emmy acceptance speech that her father, William Louis-Dreyfus, had passed away on Friday.

"I'm so glad that he liked 'Veep' because his opinion was the one that really mattered," Louis-Dreyfus said as she accepted the statue for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

That sent social media to mourning the "Jaws" star, who quickly tweeted, "I'm actually not Julia Louis-Dreyfus' father. But I really appreciate all the concerned tweets."

I'm actually not Julia Louis-Dreyfus' father. But I really appreciate all the concerned tweets. https://t.co/4heUxufeOa — Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) September 19, 2016

Comedian Dan Marse-Kapr pointed out the fact that folks were tweeting at Dreyfus even while they believed he was no longer with us.

