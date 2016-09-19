Story highlights
- The actor tweeted he is alive and well
- Louis-Dreyfus said her father died Friday
(CNN)Check the spelling, tweeters: Richard Dreyfuss is not Julia Louis-Dreyfus' father.
"Veep" star Louis-Dreyfus tearfully shared during her Emmy acceptance speech that her father, William Louis-Dreyfus, had passed away on Friday.
"I'm so glad that he liked 'Veep' because his opinion was the one that really mattered," Louis-Dreyfus said as she accepted the statue for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.
That sent social media to mourning the "Jaws" star, who quickly tweeted, "I'm actually not Julia Louis-Dreyfus' father. But I really appreciate all the concerned tweets."
Comedian Dan Marse-Kapr pointed out the fact that folks were tweeting at Dreyfus even while they believed he was no longer with us.
"I can't stop laughing at the idea of ppl sending concerned tweets to @RichardDreyfuss even though they think he died," Marse-Kapr tweeted.
William Louis-Dreyfus was a French businessman who, according to People, was also an avid art collector and poet who served as chairman of the Poetry Society of America for a decade.
In 2014 he told USA Today of his famous daughter, "She's a wonderful actress and an even better daughter and mother."