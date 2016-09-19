Netflix ad steals the show at Emmys

(CNN) Netflix didn't take home a ton of hardware at the Emmys this year, but the company was able to make waves on Twitter with an ad it ran during the TV awards show ceremony.

The spot is called "She Rules," and it highlights the strong female leads on some of Netflix's most successful shows.

The ad comes as the issue of diversity in Hollywood has come to the forefront in recent years, and was very well received on social media.

"To the women who rule our screens." I am SO here for the new @netflix commercial 🙌 #SheRules pic.twitter.com/EGyeShghTi — Charlie Buller (@charliececile) September 19, 2016

The ad comes at a time when more people in Hollywood are using their fame to as a platform to speak out about gender issues -- from equal pay to sexual harassment and typecasting, to name a few.