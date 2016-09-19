Breaking News

Netflix ad steals the show at Emmys

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 3:18 AM ET, Mon September 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives on the red carpet for the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 18 in Los Angeles.
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives on the red carpet for the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 18 in Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
1 of 59
Portia Doubleday
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Portia Doubleday
Hide Caption
2 of 59
Michelle Dockery
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Michelle Dockery
Hide Caption
3 of 59
Kristen Bell
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Kristen Bell
Hide Caption
4 of 59
Sarah Paulson
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Sarah Paulson
Hide Caption
5 of 59
Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown
Hide Caption
6 of 59
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Hide Caption
7 of 59
Jane Krakowski
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Jane Krakowski
Hide Caption
8 of 59
Padma Lakshmi
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Padma Lakshmi
Hide Caption
9 of 59
Anna Chlumsky
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Anna Chlumsky
Hide Caption
10 of 59
Jerry Seinfeld
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Jerry Seinfeld
Hide Caption
11 of 59
Amy Landecker
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Amy Landecker
Hide Caption
12 of 59
Heidi Klum
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Heidi Klum
Hide Caption
13 of 59
Yara Shahidi
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Yara Shahidi
Hide Caption
14 of 59
Emily Ratajkowski
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Emily Ratajkowski
Hide Caption
15 of 59
Constance Wu
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Constance Wu
Hide Caption
16 of 59
Aimee Teegarden
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Aimee Teegarden
Hide Caption
17 of 59
Trevor Jackson
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Trevor Jackson
Hide Caption
18 of 59
Stephanie Allynne
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Stephanie Allynne
Hide Caption
19 of 59
Holly Taylor
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Holly Taylor
Hide Caption
20 of 59
Lauren Adams
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Lauren Adams
Hide Caption
21 of 59
Priyanka Chopra
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Priyanka Chopra
Hide Caption
22 of 59
Regina King
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Regina King
Hide Caption
23 of 59
Gwendoline Christie
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Gwendoline Christie
Hide Caption
24 of 59
Jenifer Lewis
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Jenifer Lewis
Hide Caption
25 of 59
Trace Lysette
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Trace Lysette
Hide Caption
26 of 59
Reggie Watts
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Reggie Watts
Hide Caption
27 of 59
Alexandra Billings
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Alexandra Billings
Hide Caption
28 of 59
Alia Shawkat
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Alia Shawkat
Hide Caption
29 of 59
Constance Zimmer
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Constance Zimmer
Hide Caption
30 of 59
Joanne Froggatt
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Joanne Froggatt
Hide Caption
31 of 59
Hari Nef
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Hari Nef
Hide Caption
32 of 59
Louie Anderson
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Louie Anderson
Hide Caption
33 of 59
Jill Kargman
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Jill Kargman
Hide Caption
34 of 59
Jon Voight
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Jon Voight
Hide Caption
35 of 59
Felicity Huffman
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Felicity Huffman
Hide Caption
36 of 59
Sarah Hyland
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Sarah Hyland
Hide Caption
37 of 59
Ariel Winter
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Ariel Winter
Hide Caption
38 of 59
Suzanne Cryer
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Suzanne Cryer
Hide Caption
39 of 59
Ellie Kemper
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Ellie Kemper
Hide Caption
40 of 59
Kathryn Hahn
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Kathryn Hahn
Hide Caption
41 of 59
Judith Light
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Judith Light
Hide Caption
42 of 59
William H. Macy
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
William H. Macy
Hide Caption
43 of 59
Melora Hardin
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Melora Hardin
Hide Caption
44 of 59
Tori Kelly
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Tori Kelly
Hide Caption
45 of 59
Nolan Gould
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Nolan Gould
Hide Caption
46 of 59
America Ferrera
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
America Ferrera
Hide Caption
47 of 59
John Singleton
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
John Singleton
Hide Caption
48 of 59
Emily Robinson
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Emily Robinson
Hide Caption
49 of 59
Hank Azaria
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Hank Azaria
Hide Caption
50 of 59
Niecy Nash
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Niecy Nash
Hide Caption
51 of 59
Jay Duplass
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Jay Duplass
Hide Caption
52 of 59
Rhea Seehorn
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Rhea Seehorn
Hide Caption
53 of 59
Randall Park
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Randall Park
Hide Caption
54 of 59
Jamie Brewer
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Jamie Brewer
Hide Caption
55 of 59
Kate Linder
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Kate Linder
Hide Caption
56 of 59
Shiri Appleby
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Shiri Appleby
Hide Caption
57 of 59
Raini Rodriguez and brother Rico Rodriguez
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Raini Rodriguez and brother Rico Rodriguez
Hide Caption
58 of 59
Ross Mathews
Photos: 2016 Emmy Awards: Red carpet
Ross Mathews
Hide Caption
59 of 59
48 emmy red carpet 201649 emmy red carpet 201650 emmy red carpet 201651 emmy red carpet 201652 emmy red carpet 201653 emmy red carpet 2016Julia Louis-Dreyfus emmy54 emmy red carpet 201655 emmy red carpet 201656 emmy red carpet 201657 emmy red carpet 201658 emmy red carpet 201659 emmy red carpet 201660 emmy red carpet 201626 emmy red carpet 201627 emmy red carpet 201628 emmy red carpet 201629 emmy red carpet 201630 emmy red carpet 201631 emmy red carpet 201632 emmy red carpet 201633 emmy red carpet 201634 emmy red carpet 201635 emmy red carpet 201636 emmy red carpet 201637 emmy red carpet 201638 emmy red carpet 201639 emmy red carpet 201640 emmy red carpet 201641 emmy red carpet 201642 emmy red carpet 201643 emmy red carpet 201644 emmy red carpet 201645 emmy red carpet 201646 emmy red carpet 201601 emmy red carpet 201621 emmy red carpet 201622 emmy red carpet 201620 emmy red carpet 201623 emmy red carpet 201602 emmy red carpet 201603 emmy red carpet 201604 emmy red carpet 201624 emmy red carpet 201606 emmy red carpet 201607 emmy red carpet 201608 emmy red carpet 201609 emmy red carpet 201610 emmy red carpet 201611 emmy red carpet 201612 emmy red carpet 201613 emmy red carpet 201615 emmy red carpet 201616 emmy red carpet 201625 emmy red carpet 201617 emmy red carpet 201605 emmy red carpet 201618 emmy red carpet 201619 emmy red carpet 2016

(CNN)Netflix didn't take home a ton of hardware at the Emmys this year, but the company was able to make waves on Twitter with an ad it ran during the TV awards show ceremony.

The spot is called "She Rules," and it highlights the strong female leads on some of Netflix's most successful shows.
The ad comes as the issue of diversity in Hollywood has come to the forefront in recent years, and was very well received on social media.
    The ad comes at a time when more people in Hollywood are using their fame to as a platform to speak out about gender issues -- from equal pay to sexual harassment and typecasting, to name a few.
    'I like money': Meet the new women of Wall St.
    Read More
    Kristen Bell recently starred in a hilarious fake PSA bringing light to the gender pay gap.
    That's an issue that Jennifer Lawrence tackled last year after it was revealed she was paid less than her male co-stars in "American Hustle."
    Jeffrey Tambor, who won his second Emmy for playing a transgender woman on the show "Transparent," used his acceptance speech to advocate for casting more transgender actors.
    "Please give transgender talent a chance. I would not be unhappy were I the last cisgender male to play a female transgender on television," Tambor said during his acceptance speech. "We have work to do."

    The streaming services

    Netflix and other streaming services often seem to feature more diverse programming than their older small screen counterparts.
    #TonysSoBlack : 'Hamilton' helps diversity sweep theater awards
    "We're programming for diverse and eclectic tastes and for an increasingly global audience," Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, told Variety in 2015.
    "So the folks working on those titles and the folks here at Netflix serving those consumers have to increasingly be more reflective of the audience we serve and the programs we make."
    Commentators largely praised this year's Emmys for showcasing diversity on TV.