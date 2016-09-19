Netflix ad steals the show at Emmys

(CNN)Netflix didn't take home a ton of hardware at the Emmys this year, but the company was able to make waves on Twitter with an ad it ran during the TV awards show ceremony.
The spot is called "She Rules," and it highlights the strong female leads on some of Netflix's most successful shows.
The ad comes as the issue of diversity in Hollywood has come to the forefront in recent years, and was very well received on social media.
The ad comes at a time when more people in Hollywood are using their fame to as a platform to speak out about gender issues -- from equal pay to sexual harassment and typecasting, to name a few.
Kristen Bell recently starred in a hilarious fake PSA bringing light to the gender pay gap.
That's an issue that Jennifer Lawrence tackled last year after it was revealed she was paid less than her male co-stars in "American Hustle."
Jeffrey Tambor, who won his second Emmy for playing a transgender woman on the show "Transparent," used his acceptance speech to advocate for casting more transgender actors.
"Please give transgender talent a chance. I would not be unhappy were I the last cisgender male to play a female transgender on television," Tambor said during his acceptance speech. "We have work to do."
The streaming services
Netflix and other streaming services often seem to feature more diverse programming than their older small screen counterparts.
"We're programming for diverse and eclectic tastes and for an increasingly global audience," Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, told Variety in 2015.
"So the folks working on those titles and the folks here at Netflix serving those consumers have to increasingly be more reflective of the audience we serve and the programs we make."
Commentators largely praised this year's Emmys for showcasing diversity on TV.