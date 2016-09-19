Kate Upton's message to her haters: you don't know me

(CNN) Kate Upton is not going to let any haters bring her down.

Model and actress Upton, 24, told CNN that she's used to being the subject of cyberbullying but does her best to rise above it.

"It takes time to get used to it but eventually you just have to realize that they don't know who you are," Upton said. "They are going to judge no matter what and you really just have to ignore it."

Upton has been on the covers of both Vogue and Sports Illustrated, yet she's been labeled "curvy" by industry standards.

"I almost think the body is art, everyone's perspective is their own and it comes from their own place," she said. "People are naturally tall, short, skinny, curvy, whatever. So I feel like limiting yourself to one label isn't right, you can be everything."

Read More