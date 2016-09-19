Winners or not, celebrities cut loose after Emmy Awards

Los Angeles (CNN)Sunday was a good night to be the Mother of Dragons.
At the Emmy Awards, HBO's "Game of Thrones" picked up the night's top drama prize, it won more than half of the awards it was nominated for, and it became the most awarded primetime TV series of all time, stealing the distinction from "Frasier." So how was Emilia Clarke planning to celebrate?
"Mr. Alcohol," she said, smiling Sunday night as she walked into HBO's annual must-attend after-party, which takes over a sprawling outdoor space at Los Angeles' Pacific Design Center.
But in an almost literal definition of champagne problems, Clarke told reporters she planned on behaving herself at the post-Emmys bash, because on Monday she had to fly to Belfast where the next season of the show is currently being filmed.
"We got a fun journey tomorrow," she told reporters.
Inside, Clarke would post up with her "Game of Thrones" cast mates at several reserved tables, where they were popular among selfie-seeking attendees.
Clarke was not the only guest at the celebrity-packed party with concerns about her next-morning obligations.
"Shameless" star Emmy Rossum, flanked by fiance (and "Mr. Robot" creator) Sam Esmail, was overheard telling a partygoer she had to be up at 5:30 a.m.
And "Scandal" star Tony Goldwyn told CNN on the Emmy red carpet he had to be at work at 7 a.m. The plan, he said, was to have one drink and head to bed.
Goldwyn showed up to the HBO event just minutes after his pregnant co-star, Kerry Washington, was spotted leaving just before 10 p.m. -- right around the time others began flowing in from other after parties around town.
At the HBO bash, the big names come in waves. Some -- like Kate McKinnon -- arrive early before presumably moving on to another one of the about half dozen notable post-Emmy stops in town. For others, it's the place to close the night. The invite rarely goes to waste, however.
One of those in attendance, Anthony Anderson, admitted it was "disappointing" to see his show "black-ish" come away empty handed, but he was happy to bring his mother -- once a budding actress who put her dreams "on hold to raise an actor" -- to TV's biggest night.
"We're here celebrating each other," he said. "We're in a community that we rarely get to see one another because of our busy work schedule. Nights like tonight, we get to celebrate one another and we get to go in here and break bread, drink wine and have fun."