Winners or not, celebrities cut loose after Emmy Awards

Los Angeles (CNN) Sunday was a good night to be the Mother of Dragons.

At the Emmy Awards, HBO's "Game of Thrones" picked up the night's top drama prize, it won more than half of the awards it was nominated for, and it became the most awarded primetime TV series of all time, stealing the distinction from "Frasier." So how was Emilia Clarke planning to celebrate?

"Mr. Alcohol," she said, smiling Sunday night as she walked into HBO's annual must-attend after-party, which takes over a sprawling outdoor space at Los Angeles' Pacific Design Center.

But in an almost literal definition of champagne problems, Clarke told reporters she planned on behaving herself at the post-Emmys bash, because on Monday she had to fly to Belfast where the next season of the show is currently being filmed.

"We got a fun journey tomorrow," she told reporters.

Read More