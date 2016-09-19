Beyhive swarms over Beyoncé Emmy loss

Story highlights "Lemonade" was nominated for four Emmys

Beyoncé didn't attend the ceremony

(CNN) Hold up Beyoncé, they don't love you like we love you.

Queen Bey and Kahlil Joseph were Emmy nominees for outstanding directing for a variety special for "Lemonade" but lost to "Grease: Live" directors Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinski.

Needless to say the Beyhive, as her diehard fans are known, were all abuzz.

One Twitter user questioned "What kind of world are we living on?"

Grease Live won an Emmy over Beyonce's Lemonade ? What kind of world are we living on ? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/qV7sPq7OXe — Leslie (@leslierouach) September 19, 2016

Grease isn't even as good as the memes they're going to make about Grease beating Lemonade. — Brandon Taylor (@brandonrambles) September 19, 2016

Lemonade was actually up for four Emmys: directing for a variety special, outstanding picture editing for short form segments and variety specials, outstanding production design for a variety nonfiction event or award special, and outstanding variety music or comedy special.

