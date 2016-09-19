Beyhive swarms over Beyoncé Emmy loss

Story highlights
(CNN)Hold up Beyoncé, they don't love you like we love you.
Queen Bey and Kahlil Joseph were Emmy nominees for outstanding directing for a variety special for "Lemonade" but lost to "Grease: Live" directors Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinski.
Needless to say the Beyhive, as her diehard fans are known, were all abuzz.
One Twitter user questioned "What kind of world are we living on?"
Lemonade was actually up for four Emmys: directing for a variety special, outstanding picture editing for short form segments and variety specials, outstanding production design for a variety nonfiction event or award special, and outstanding variety music or comedy special.
It didn't win any and the singer did not attend the ceremony.
Even Emmy winner and late night host John Oliver was sad about Beyoncé not showing up. "I saw a seating chart and I was supposed to be sitting two rows behind her and I was going to stare at her head and experience happiness in a way I haven't felt before," he said after winning outstanding variety talk series for "Last Week Tonight." "So this evening is a bit disappointing."
Fret not faithful. Loss or not, Beyoncé is still supreme ruler of the world.