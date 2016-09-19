Photos: An illustrated guide to the London Design Festival 2016 "The Smile" by Alison Brooks – "'The Smile' is a huge curved hollow tube made of cross-laminated tulipwood. It touches the ground at one point, like a wheel. Visitors can walk from end to end of the 34-meter-long tube to discover a new kind of space that gradually rises toward light."



Photos: An illustrated guide to the London Design Festival 2016 "Beloved" by Tabanlioglu Architects at the Victoria and Albert Museum – "I love the idea of this installation by the Istanbul-based architecture practice Tabanlioglu, which brings to life the characters in a novel (Sabahattin Ali's "Madonna in a Fur Coat") using text, light and sound inside a 13-meter-long mirrored black box that visitors can peer into. It will be set-up on a bridge that hangs over the V&A's Medieval and Renaissance galleries."



Photos: An illustrated guide to the London Design Festival 2016 Assemble tiles for Ready Made Go 2 at the Ace Hotel – "As part of an exhibition that includes commissions from five London-based designers, the Turner Prize-winning design studio Assemble have made a series of tiles, which are baked in a huge (rather than traditional) kiln.



To create the unique surface designs, they throw various things into the fire that will react with the ceramic glaze as it burns."



Photos: An illustrated guide to the London Design Festival 2016 Frette's new flagship by Dimore Studio – "I enjoy Dimore Studio's work, so naturally I am looking forward to seeing their design for luxury Italian linen brand Frette's new flagship London store on South Audley Street in Mayfair.

One of the most unique offerings from Frette is their bespoke service, located on the lower ground floor, where you can work with Frette's advisers to develop personalized bed, bath and table linens, dressing gowns and even pajamas."

Photos: An illustrated guide to the London Design Festival 2016 Jasper Morrison's MP01 for Punkt – "I very much like the simplistic, elegant look of this mobile phone, and its smart new brown colorway. It's designed by Jasper Morrison, and it's a minimalist, anti-smart phone that just makes calls and sends texts."



Photos: An illustrated guide to the London Design Festival 2016 Punch bowl for the Punch Room at the London Edition Hotel – "This resin punch bowl and glasses were created by creative consultancy Campell-Rey for the Punch Room cocktail bar at the London Edition. I love the juxtaposition of materials and the surprising use of color, which was inspired by the colors and textures found at the Edition."



Photos: An illustrated guide to the London Design Festival 2016 Mathieu Lehanneur's spring exhibition at Carpenter's Workshop Gallery – "The works in French designer Mathieu Lehanneur's spring exhibition seem to hesitate between solid, liquid and gaseous. The glass in this lamp seems almost to be returning to its original state, and I love the soft green color of its marble base.



Lehanneur is also showing his 'Liquid Marble' at the V&A, but this exhibition offers a more extensive showcase of his new works."



Photos: An illustrated guide to the London Design Festival 2016 "Light & Color" installation at Skandium – "To celebrate the London Design Festival, Danish lighting brand Louis Poulsen is launching a smaller version of the iconic Panthella lamp by Verner Panton, one of my favorite lighting designs.



The Panthella Mini features a painted metal shade and will be available in eleven eye-catching colors. To show the range off, an installation called 'Light & Color' is being held at Skandium's Marylebone store."



Photos: An illustrated guide to the London Design Festival 2016 Rose Uniacke's "Simply Chairs" – "I always enjoy Rose Uniacke's work. She is launching three new chair designs during LDF, and they utilize beautiful materials -- steel, soft dyed leather, raw oak, caning -- to stunning effect."



