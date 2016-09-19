Breaking News

London Design Festival 2016: An illustrated guide to what to do and see

By Luke Edward Hall, for CNN

Updated 8:44 AM ET, Mon September 19, 2016

"The Smile" by Alison Brooks"'The Smile' is a huge curved hollow tube made of cross-laminated tulipwood. It touches the ground at one point, like a wheel. Visitors can walk from end to end of the 34-meter-long tube to discover a new kind of space that gradually rises toward light."

"The Smile" by Alison Brooks will be on view from September 17-October 12 at Rootstein Hopkins Parade Ground, Chelsea College of Art and Design (16 John Islip Street, SW1P 4JU)
"Beloved" by Tabanlioglu Architects at the Victoria and Albert Museum"I love the idea of this installation by the Istanbul-based architecture practice Tabanlioglu, which brings to life the characters in a novel (Sabahattin Ali's "Madonna in a Fur Coat") using text, light and sound inside a 13-meter-long mirrored black box that visitors can peer into. It will be set-up on a bridge that hangs over the V&A's Medieval and Renaissance galleries."

Tabanlioglu Architects' "Beloved" installation runs from September 17-25 at Gallery 112, Bridge over the Victoria and Albert Museum's Medieval & Renaissance Galleries (Cromwell Rd, SW7 2RL)
Assemble tiles for Ready Made Go 2 at the Ace Hotel"As part of an exhibition that includes commissions from five London-based designers, the Turner Prize-winning design studio Assemble have made a series of tiles, which are baked in a huge (rather than traditional) kiln.

To create the unique surface designs, they throw various things into the fire that will react with the ceramic glaze as it burns."

Ready Made Go 2 runs from September 17-25 at The Ace Hotel, 100 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6JQ
Frette's new flagship by Dimore Studio"I enjoy Dimore Studio's work, so naturally I am looking forward to seeing their design for luxury Italian linen brand Frette's new flagship London store on South Audley Street in Mayfair.
One of the most unique offerings from Frette is their bespoke service, located on the lower ground floor, where you can work with Frette's advisers to develop personalized bed, bath and table linens, dressing gowns and even pajamas."
Frette London (43 South Audley Street, W1K 2PU )
Jasper Morrison's MP01 for Punkt"I very much like the simplistic, elegant look of this mobile phone, and its smart new brown colorway. It's designed by Jasper Morrison, and it's a minimalist, anti-smart phone that just makes calls and sends texts."

The MP01 will be on display from September 19-24 at the Jasper Morrison shop (24b Kingsland Road, London E2 8DA)
Punch bowl for the Punch Room at the London Edition Hotel"This resin punch bowl and glasses were created by creative consultancy Campell-Rey for the Punch Room cocktail bar at the London Edition. I love the juxtaposition of materials and the surprising use of color, which was inspired by the colors and textures found at the Edition."

The Punch Bowl launches on September 26 at the London Edition (10 Berners St, London W1T 3NP)
Mathieu Lehanneur's spring exhibition at Carpenter's Workshop Gallery "The works in French designer Mathieu Lehanneur's spring exhibition seem to hesitate between solid, liquid and gaseous. The glass in this lamp seems almost to be returning to its original state, and I love the soft green color of its marble base.

Lehanneur is also showing his 'Liquid Marble' at the V&A, but this exhibition offers a more extensive showcase of his new works."

Mathieu Lehanneur's spring exhibition runs through September 30 at Carpenter's Workshop Gallery (3 Albemarle Street, W1S 4HE)
"Light & Color" installation at Skandium"To celebrate the London Design Festival, Danish lighting brand Louis Poulsen is launching a smaller version of the iconic Panthella lamp by Verner Panton, one of my favorite lighting designs.

The Panthella Mini features a painted metal shade and will be available in eleven eye-catching colors. To show the range off, an installation called 'Light & Color' is being held at Skandium's Marylebone store."

Light & Color will be on display September 17-25 at Skandium Marylebone (86 Marylebone High Street, W1U 4QS)
Rose Uniacke's "Simply Chairs""I always enjoy Rose Uniacke's work. She is launching three new chair designs during LDF, and they utilize beautiful materials -- steel, soft dyed leather, raw oak, caning -- to stunning effect."

"Simply Chairs" runs from September 17-26 at the Rose Uniacke shop (76-84, Pimlico Road, London SW1W 8PL)
TOOGOOD Collection 006"Fusing a design sensibility with fashion, this collection of unisex clothing by Toogood (designed by sisters Faye and Erica Toogood) reinterprets a pastoral aesthetic for the city. Farmers' checks are redrawn in the scarlet ink of a desk-bound accountant; patchwork quilting is sampled and remixed. I'm particularly a fan of the dungarees!"

Toogood Collection 006 will be on display September 19-23 at Unit 12 (49-59 Old street, London, EC1V 9HX)
(CNN)This weekend marked the start of the London Design Festival, the annual celebration of the British capital's creative clout, when the global design glitterati congregate to fête all things, well, design.

From product launches and new furniture releases to innovative exhibitions and installations, the festival's stylish offerings are spread all around the city, often transforming entire neighborhoods (or at the very least a few shop fronts) into an aesthetes paradise.
To get the lowdown on where to go and what to see, CNN Style asked artist, interior designer and illustrator-of-the-moment Luke Edward Hall to round up ten of his must-see LDF events, installations and launches -- in illustrated form, of course.
    Known for his whimsical sketches and color-rich watercolors -- as well as for his refined yet eclectic interior design sensibilities -- Hall has worked with the likes of Burberry (on their Autumn-Winter 2016 campaign) and the Parker Palm Springs Hotel in California, for whom he illustrated a series of guest guides and menus.
    Up next for the 27-year-old is the Young Hearts exhibition at Christie's South Kensington showroom. The display, curated by Hall, combines works by contemporary artists under 40 with pieces from Christie's upcoming design sales, and runs from September 24-29 to coincide with LDF.
    "The London Design Festival covers dozens of locations and includes hundreds of shows and events, so it's an exciting time to be in the city," says Hall. "It's great to come away inspired after seeing everything from new design products and installations to architecture and interiors."
    Check out the gallery above for Luke Edward Hall's illustrations from the London Design Festival.
    The London Design Festival runs until September 25, 2016.