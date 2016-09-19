Breaking News

British baron's daughter killed in Philippines: 'Drug pusher to celebrities, you're next'

By James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 11:52 PM ET, Mon September 19, 2016

Maria Aurora Moynihan, right, and sister, actress Maritoni Fernandez.
Story highlights

  • Maria Aurora Moynihan was shot dead in Manila on September 10
  • Her father was late British peer Anthony Mohniyan

Images in this article may offend some readers, discretion advised.

(CNN)The daughter of a runaway British lord has become one of the highest profile victims of the Philippines' war on drugs.

Maria Aurora Moynihan, daughter of the third Baron Moynihan, was found shot dead in Quezon City, Manila in the early hours of Sunday September 11, police told CNN Philippines.
    A sign reading "Drug pusher to celebrities, you're next," was found next to her body.
    Police said the death was being treated as "a murder case first and foremost."
    Moynihan, 45, had previously been charged with illegal drug use after being arrested in a buy-bust operation in 2013, Quezon City Police Department Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar told CNN Philippines.
    She was found in possession of cannabis, crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy, but was not charged with selling, Eleazar said.
    A woman cradles her husband, next to a placard which reads &quot;I&#39;m a pusher,&quot; who was shot dead in Manila on July 23, 2016.
    Police patrol a shanty community at night during curfew on June 8, 2016 in Manila. Philippine police have been conducting frequent night raids and revived a curfew for minors that has not been enforced for years.
    Some 1,000 people whom authorities accused of being drug users and dealers take an oath before local authorities after turning themselves in in Tanauan, the Philippines, on July 18, 2016. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte swept to power on a promise to clamp down on drugs in a two-month crime blitz, encouraging police and even civilians to shoot drug dealers. The country has seen a surge in killings of suspected dealers.
    A man authorities accused of being a drug user is fingerprinted during the mass surrender of some 1,000 alleged drug users and pushers in the Philippine town of Tanauan, located about 37 miles (60 kilometers) south of Manila on July 18, 2016.
    A social worker gives counseling to those who have turned themselves in for drug-related crimes in the Philippines on July 18, 2016.
    A Philippine police forensic investigator displays packets of drugs and a hand gun found inside a shanty where members of a suspected drug syndicate were killed after a shootout with police on July 3, 2016.
    A suspected female member of a drug syndicate is presented by police in Manila on June 22, 2016.
    A gun, bullets, marked money and sachets of crystal meth are laid on a table after a drug raid in Manila on June 20, 2016.
    Police officers stand in formation before the start of &quot;Oplan Rody&quot; on June 1, 2016, a law enforcement operation named after President Duterte, whose nickname is Rody.
    Playboy father

    "We ask the public at this time to respect our need for privacy so that we may continue to heal in our own way," Moynihan's sister, actress Maritoni Fernandez said in a statement published by local media.
    "In the early hours of September 10th, we lost my sister Aurora Moynihan. We as a family have one priority and truth at this point in time and that is to protect her children from further pain and suffering so that they, and we as a family may take this time to grieve, mourn but most of all celebrate the life of this exceptional human being I will forever have the privilege of calling my sister," Maritoni said.
    The sister's father, the late Antony Moynihan, moved to the Philippines in the late 1960s after a colorful career in which his chief occupations were "bongo-drummer, confidence trickster, brothel-keeper, drug-smuggler and police informer," according to his obituary in the UK's Daily Telegraph.
    In Manila, Moynihan was involved in the heroin trade as an associate of Sydney's "Double Bay Mob," according to a 1980 Australian Royal Commission report on the drug trade.
    Though never convicted of any drug offenses himself, Moynihan secretly recorded conversations with notorious Welsh cannabis smuggler Howard Marks for US authorities, leading to Marks' imprisonment.

    Ongoing crackdown

    Edgar Motobato claims to have been hitman for Duterte
    Edgar Motobato claims to have been hitman for Duterte

      Edgar Motobato claims to have been hitman for Duterte

    Maria Moynihan's death is only the latest in an ongoing and bloody crackdown on the drug trade in the Philippines, launched by President Rodrigo Duterte.
    More than 1,100 people have been killed by police in over 18,800 operations since June, according to official figures, with rights groups saying the amount of deaths may be hundreds higher.
    In stunning testimony last week, a former hit man told a Philippines Senate hearing that he had been part of a death squad that served under Duterte when he was mayor of Davao, targeting drug dealers.
    On Monday, Senator Leila de Lima, a fierce critic of the crackdown who launched the hearings into it, was removed as head of the Justice and Human Rights committee.