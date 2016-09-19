Story highlights Maria Aurora Moynihan was shot dead in Manila on September 10

Her father was late British peer Anthony Mohniyan

(CNN) The daughter of a runaway British lord has become one of the highest profile victims of the Philippines' war on drugs.

Maria Aurora Moynihan, daughter of the third Baron Moynihan, was found shot dead in Quezon City, Manila in the early hours of Sunday September 11, police told CNN Philippines

A sign reading "Drug pusher to celebrities, you're next," was found next to her body.

Police said the death was being treated as "a murder case first and foremost."

Moynihan, 45, had previously been charged with illegal drug use after being arrested in a buy-bust operation in 2013, Quezon City Police Department Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar told CNN Philippines.

