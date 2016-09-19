Breaking News

North Korea claims successful test of rocket engine

By Sandi Sidhu, Jung-eun Kim and Paula Hancocks, CNN

Updated 9:37 PM ET, Mon September 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

kim jong un smoking orig_00001908
kim jong un smoking orig_00001908

    JUST WATCHED

    General: US held 'nuclear hostage' by North Korea

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(25 Videos)

Seoul (CNN)North Korea claims to have successfully conducted a ground test of a new type of high powered rocket engine, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.

KCNA said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Sohae Space Center to guide the test of "a new type high-power engine of a carrier rocket for the geo-stationary satellite."
It's the latest in a string of tests of potential weapons North Korea has conducted this year.
    Earlier this month, the country said it had performed its fifth nuclear test, claiming to have successfully detonated a nuclear warhead that could be mounted on ballistic rockets.
    KCNA said the engine would boost North Korea's capability to launch "various kinds of satellites including earth observation satellite at a world level."

    Jung-eun Kim and Paula Hancocks reported from Seoul. Sandi Sidhu reported from Hong Kong.