North Korea claims successful test of rocket engine

Seoul (CNN) North Korea claims to have successfully conducted a ground test of a new type of high powered rocket engine, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.

KCNA said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Sohae Space Center to guide the test of "a new type high-power engine of a carrier rocket for the geo-stationary satellite."

It's the latest in a string of tests of potential weapons North Korea has conducted this year.

Earlier this month, the country said it had performed its fifth nuclear test, claiming to have successfully detonated a nuclear warhead that could be mounted on ballistic rockets.

KCNA said the engine would boost North Korea's capability to launch "various kinds of satellites including earth observation satellite at a world level."