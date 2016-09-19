(CNN) A longtime critic of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been ousted as the head of a committee investigating hundreds of extrajudicial killings during Duterte's ongoing war on drugs.

Manny Pacquiao -- a senator and former boxing star -- moved a motion on Monday night to declare the chairmanship of the committee on Justice and Human Rights vacant which passed by 16 votes to four, removing former head Senator Leila de Lima.

She will be replaced by Senator Richard Gordon as chairman.

Duterte's office has denied all accusations made about him during the hearings.

In a statement issued shortly before she was removed from her post, De Lima defended her work on the committee.

"I am not the one who has tainted the image of the Senate and the country; what truly destroys this is the continued killings in our country," she said.

'I will not stop'

Speaking on Monday night after De Lima's removal, President Duterte said he would not stop his war on drugs no matter what the committee reported.

"I don't care if there are 1000 hearings everywhere," he said. "I will not stop ... I will really kill all the drug lords."

Earlier on Monday, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano had hit out at De Lima in a speech on the Senate floor, saying she had a "bias against the President's crusade."

"Is it wrong to be biased against the President? No, because this is a democracy ... So why am I standing here? Because while you have rights, you also have responsibilities," he said.

During Cayetano's speech, De Lima walked out.

Duterte, De Lima longtime rivals

President Duterte has harshly criticized Senator De Lima in the months since she began to chair the inquiry into extrajudicial killings.

During a speech in August he called her an "immoral woman" and a "robber," accusing her of having an affair with her driver and using him to collect drug payoffs.

In return, De Lima said: "We are both professionals, the president and I... I hope he doesn't resort to those foul means," according to local media.

Photos: A woman cradles her husband, next to a placard which reads "I'm a pusher," who was shot dead in Manila on July 23, 2016. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Police patrol a shanty community at night during curfew on June 8, 2016 in Manila. Philippine police have been conducting frequent night raids and revived a curfew for minors that has not been enforced for years. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Some 1,000 people whom authorities accused of being drug users and dealers take an oath before local authorities after turning themselves in in Tanauan, the Philippines, on July 18, 2016. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte swept to power on a promise to clamp down on drugs in a two-month crime blitz, encouraging police and even civilians to shoot drug dealers. The country has seen a surge in killings of suspected dealers. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: A man authorities accused of being a drug user is fingerprinted during the mass surrender of some 1,000 alleged drug users and pushers in the Philippine town of Tanauan, located about 37 miles (60 kilometers) south of Manila on July 18, 2016. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: A social worker gives counseling to those who have turned themselves in for drug-related crimes in the Philippines on July 18, 2016. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: A Philippine police forensic investigator displays packets of drugs and a hand gun found inside a shanty where members of a suspected drug syndicate were killed after a shootout with police on July 3, 2016. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: A suspected female member of a drug syndicate is presented by police in Manila on June 22, 2016. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: A gun, bullets, marked money and sachets of crystal meth are laid on a table after a drug raid in Manila on June 20, 2016. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Police officers stand in formation before the start of "Oplan Rody" on June 1, 2016, a law enforcement operation named after President Duterte, whose nickname is Rody. Hide Caption 9 of 9

Duterte and De Lima have been longtime rivals, after the senator tried to tie him to the "Davao Death Squad" (DDS), a paramilitary vigilante organization, when she was head of the Commission on Human Rights under the former administration.

De Lima herself is also facing a congressional inquiry this week. The House of Representatives, which is dominated by allies of Duterte, is examining the proliferation of illegal drugs at the New Bilibid Prisons while she was justice secretary.

Convicted drug lords are among the 12 inmates who will testify against De Lima, according to current justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre.