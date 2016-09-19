Breaking News

'I go to the Guggenheim on a mission: To use a toilet made of solid gold'

By Orlando Reade, for CNN

Updated 5:50 AM ET, Mon September 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&#39;America&#39;, an 18-carat gold toilet, by artist Maurizio Cattelan is available for public use at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Scroll through the gallery to see more outlandish installation art from around the world.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
'America' (2016) by Maurizio Cattelan'America', an 18-carat gold toilet, by artist Maurizio Cattelan is available for public use at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Scroll through the gallery to see more outlandish installation art from around the world.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Florentijn Hofman brought his eye-catching &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/05/02/travel/hong-kong-giant-duck/&quot;&gt;&quot;Rubber Duck&quot;&lt;/a&gt; to Hong Kong&#39;s busy harbor in 2013, but it&#39;s not the only time it&#39;s been shown. Hofman debuted the playpful piece in 2007, and has displayed it in Amsterdam, Osaka, Sydney and Sao Paulo, among other places.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"Rubber Duck" (2013) by Florentijn HofmanFlorentijn Hofman brought his eye-catching "Rubber Duck" to Hong Kong's busy harbor in 2013, but it's not the only time it's been shown. Hofman debuted the playpful piece in 2007, and has displayed it in Amsterdam, Osaka, Sydney and Sao Paulo, among other places.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
Ai Weiwei pays tribute to the migrant crisis by creating an installation in Austria. It is made using over 1,000 life jackets used by refugees.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"F Lotus" (2016) by Ai WeiweiAi Weiwei pays tribute to the migrant crisis by creating an installation in Austria. It is made using over 1,000 life jackets used by refugees.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
Street artist JR created the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/24/arts/jr-louvre/&quot;&gt;ultimate trompe l&#39;oeil illusion&lt;/a&gt; when he covered I.M. Pei&#39;s famous Pyramid with a black-and-white photograph in May 2016.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
JR at the Louvre (2016) Street artist JR created the ultimate trompe l'oeil illusion when he covered I.M. Pei's famous Pyramid with a black-and-white photograph in May 2016.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
Originally commissioned and designed for the UK pavilion at the 2015 Milan Expo, Wolfgang Buttress&#39; &quot;Hive&quot; is a light and sound installation &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/06/20/arts/the-hive-wolfgang-buttress/index.html&quot;&gt;controlled by bees&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"The Hive" (2016) by Wolfgang Buttress (2016) Originally commissioned and designed for the UK pavilion at the 2015 Milan Expo, Wolfgang Buttress' "Hive" is a light and sound installation controlled by bees.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
No, you&#39;re not seeing a ghost. Edoardo Tresoldi&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/18/arts/wire-ghost-church-edoardo-tresoldi/&quot;&gt;reconstruction of a destroyed basilica&lt;/a&gt; in Puglia, Italy was made of wire and mesh.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"Basilica di siponto" (2015) by Edoardo TresoldiNo, you're not seeing a ghost. Edoardo Tresoldi's reconstruction of a destroyed basilica in Puglia, Italy was made of wire and mesh.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
Constructed over Iseo Lake in northern Italy in June 2016, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/06/27/travel/floating-piers-lake-iseo-italy/&quot;&gt;&quot;The Floating Piers&quot;&lt;/a&gt; saw 200,000 floating cubes united to create a runway the village of Sulzano to the island of Monte Isola.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"The Floating Piers" (2016) by Christo Vladimirov Javacheff Constructed over Iseo Lake in northern Italy in June 2016, "The Floating Piers" saw 200,000 floating cubes united to create a runway the village of Sulzano to the island of Monte Isola.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone certainly brightened up the Nevada desert with his &lt;a href=&quot;http://sevenmagicmountains.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;colorful stacked boulders&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"Seven Magic Mountains" (2016) by Ugo RondinoneSwiss artist Ugo Rondinone certainly brightened up the Nevada desert with his colorful stacked boulders.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
French artist Daniel Buren&#39;s &quot;Observatory of Light&quot; transformed the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris into &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/26/arts/louis-vuitton-daniel-buren/&quot;&gt;a giant kaleidoscope&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"Observatory of Light" (2016) by Daniel Buren Fondation Louis Vuitton French artist Daniel Buren's "Observatory of Light" transformed the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris into a giant kaleidoscope.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
During a residency with the Hong Kong Contemporary Art Foundation, Portuguese street artist Vhils used neon lights, acid and styrofoam to create works of art on the city&#39;s tunnels, trams and buildings.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"Debris" (2016) by Vhils During a residency with the Hong Kong Contemporary Art Foundation, Portuguese street artist Vhils used neon lights, acid and styrofoam to create works of art on the city's tunnels, trams and buildings.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
Renowned Chinese artist Ai Weiwei covered the columns of the Gendarmenmarkt concert hall in Berlin with &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/02/14/arts/ai-weiwei-berlin-life-jackets/&quot;&gt;14,000 discarded life jackets&lt;/a&gt; to highlight the number of migrants taking to the seas every day.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
Ai Weiwei at Gendarmenmarkt (2016) Renowned Chinese artist Ai Weiwei covered the columns of the Gendarmenmarkt concert hall in Berlin with 14,000 discarded life jackets to highlight the number of migrants taking to the seas every day.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
New York artist KAWS brought his brand of street-inspired pop art to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/02/05/arts/kaws-yorkshire-sculpture-park/&quot;&gt;Yorkshire Sculpture Park&lt;/a&gt;, installing six towering sculptures across the multi-acre outdoor gallery in the north of England.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
KAWS at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (2016) New York artist KAWS brought his brand of street-inspired pop art to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, installing six towering sculptures across the multi-acre outdoor gallery in the north of England.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Olafur Eliasson installed 1&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/12/08/opinions/sutter-ice-watch-cop21-two-degrees/&quot;&gt;2 blocks of ice&lt;/a&gt; from Greenland in Paris&#39; Place du Pantheon during the December 2015 COP21 climate change conference. The blocks melted away over 12 days, highlighting the effects of climate change.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"Ice Watch" (2015) by Olafur EliassonOlafur Eliasson installed 12 blocks of ice from Greenland in Paris' Place du Pantheon during the December 2015 COP21 climate change conference. The blocks melted away over 12 days, highlighting the effects of climate change.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
Antony Gormley positioned 31 sculptures of &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/19/arts/antony-gormley-event-horizon/&quot;&gt;naked, anatomically-correct men&lt;/a&gt; across a kilometer stretch in the heart of Hong Kong.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"Event Horizon" (2015) by Antony Gormley Antony Gormley positioned 31 sculptures of naked, anatomically-correct men across a kilometer stretch in the heart of Hong Kong.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
Alex Chinneck is known across the UK for his ambitious installations. In September 2015, he created a 35m-tall sculpture of an &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/09/18/design/alex-chinneck-instaview/&quot;&gt;upended electric pylon&lt;/a&gt; in Greenwich.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"A bullet from a shooting star" (2015) by Alex ChinneckAlex Chinneck is known across the UK for his ambitious installations. In September 2015, he created a 35m-tall sculpture of an upended electric pylon in Greenwich.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/08/20/arts/banksy-dismaland-art-exhibition/&quot;&gt;Banksy&#39;s &quot;bemusement park,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; a warped vision of the so-called &quot;happiest place on Earth,&quot; was open for two months in Weston-super-Mare, England, before it was dismantled. The materials were then &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/09/29/arts/banksy-dismaland-refugees-calais/&quot;&gt;shipped to Calais&lt;/a&gt; to be turned into shelters for migrants.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"Dismaland" (2015) by Banksy Banksy's "bemusement park," a warped vision of the so-called "happiest place on Earth," was open for two months in Weston-super-Mare, England, before it was dismantled. The materials were then shipped to Calais to be turned into shelters for migrants.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
Charles Pétillon&#39;s dream-like installation &quot;Heartbeat,&quot; comprised of &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/08/28/arts/charles-petillon-covent-garden-balloons/&quot;&gt;100,000 balloons&lt;/a&gt;, was suspended inside London&#39;s Covent Garden for a month in 2015.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"Heartbeat" (2015) by Charles PétillonCharles Pétillon's dream-like installation "Heartbeat," comprised of 100,000 balloons, was suspended inside London's Covent Garden for a month in 2015.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
Anish Kapoor originally designed this sculpture and observation tower for the 2012 Olympics in London. In 2016, with was modified to include &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/28/design/worlds-tallest-longest-tunnel-slide/&quot;&gt;the world&#39;s longest tunnel slide&lt;/a&gt;, designed by Carsten Höller.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"ArcelorMittal Orbit" (2012) by Anish KapoorAnish Kapoor originally designed this sculpture and observation tower for the 2012 Olympics in London. In 2016, with was modified to include the world's longest tunnel slide, designed by Carsten Höller.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
Richard Serra is one of the world&#39;s most famous minimalist sculptors. His &quot;Tilted Arc&quot; was installed in the Federal Plaza in downtown Manhattan in 1981, but it was taken down in 1989 due to &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/10/01/world/gallery/controversial-art/&quot;&gt;public backlash&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Tremendous feats of public art that will boggle your mind
"Tilted Arc" (1981) by Richard SerraRichard Serra is one of the world's most famous minimalist sculptors. His "Tilted Arc" was installed in the Federal Plaza in downtown Manhattan in 1981, but it was taken down in 1989 due to public backlash.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
america gold toilet guggenheim verticalrubber duck in hong kong 1austria china aiweiweiLouvre JR 11hive reupload 3wire ghost church edoardo tresoldi 9christo floating piers 8seven magic mountains ugo rondinonelouis vuitton daniel buren 1vhils debris exhibition ai weiwei berlin 4kaws yorkshire sculpture park tease 3olafur eliasson ice watchantony gormley alex chinneck cover photoDismaland 6grover_heartbeat_101 copylondon the slide 6Controversial Art 14

Orlando Reade is an art writer and journalist. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

New York (CNN)I go to the Guggenheim Museum on a mission: to use a toilet made of solid gold. The 18-carat bathroom fixture is an artwork by Maurizio Cattelan, now available for public use in the Manhattan museum.

The Italian artist is known for his controversial installations and contempt for the art world. At his first solo exhibition, Cattelan closed the gallery and left a sign on the door that said "Back Soon." In 2011, after hanging his remaining works in the atrium of the Guggenheim, the fifty-five-year-old artist announced his retirement.
But the gold toilet, entitled "America," represents his comeback. Cattelan, like an aging action hero, returns to condemn the world.
    "America" is inspired by Marcel Duchamp, who signed a urinal and presented it as an artwork at the Armory Show of 1917. Ninety-nine years later, Cattelan's toilet seems to advertise the poverty of the artist's imagination and the Biblical wealth that the museum commands.
    On the morning that Cattelan's exhibit opens to the public I visit the museum with my roommate Thomas. On the fifth floor we find a line of bashful people already winding a little way around the bowl-shaped atrium. A camera crew circles and bystanders linger to take pictures whenever the door opens. It could become the most famous toilet in the world.
    &#39;Fountain&#39; by Marcel Duchamp while on display at the Barbican Art Gallery in London in 2013.
    'Fountain' by Marcel Duchamp while on display at the Barbican Art Gallery in London in 2013.
    Read More
    Some critics claim "America" is a comment on inequality, but Cattelan wants to let the viewer decide the meaning of his artwork. An American man waiting in line with his daughter says he is not interested in the artwork: he just wants a photo to post on Instagram. A Russian woman wants to know what it's like to be rich. German woman says it is a reminder that "Everybody shits."
    The security guard enters between users to check that the toilet has been left undamaged. Gold tends to make people behave strangely. As we wait in line, I read "Great Again" -- a 2015 book by the Republican presidential contender -- which sets out his vision and offers frank observations such as: "People call me thin-skinned, but I have thick skin."
    Thomas, Reade&#39;s roommate, making private use of Maurizio Cattelan&#39;s installation.
    Thomas, Reade's roommate, making private use of Maurizio Cattelan's installation.
    A museum employee arrives to clean the toilet with special wipes. Thomas goes, and then finally it's my turn.
    All that is before me is the toilet and my use for it. Lenin once promised that after the victory of global communism, gold would be used only to make public toilets. And this thing is magnificent, immaculate, shining like the inside of the Holy Grail. The flushing toilet must be the greatest artwork of modern civilization, I whisper. And yet I sense there is missing something.
    Reade attempts to do away with his copy of &quot;Great Again.&quot;
    Reade attempts to do away with his copy of "Great Again."
    In the confessional privacy of the bathroom I take out "Great Again". The guard posted on the door might have asked me to leave the book outside, if it hadn't been tucked safely inside my pants. Then, in an act of solidarity with other aliens of America, I plunge the book into the toilet. It sinks into the golden bowl.
    The contender's hair is shining, his face is radiant. His skin has never looked thicker. Lenin's vision is beginning to be fulfilled at last. Everything is right with the world.
    I want to flush and see if I can clog the golden toilet. But the thought of who would be called in to deal with this strikes me as a problem for my solidarity. I wonder how much the museum cleaners are paid, and how they can afford to live in this city. Also Thomas, who has a degree in environmental systems, warned me that flushing the book would be irresponsible.
    So I take my photo, like everyone else, and I remove the soggy book and deposit it in the trash. The contender's face now nestles there among used tissues. I have had my vision. The work is complete.
    Orlando Reade is an art writer and journalist. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.