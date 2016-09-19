Orlando Reade is an art writer and journalist. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

New York (CNN) I go to the Guggenheim Museum on a mission: to use a toilet made of solid gold. The 18-carat bathroom fixture is an artwork by Maurizio Cattelan, now available for public use in the Manhattan museum.

The Italian artist is known for his controversial installations and contempt for the art world. At his first solo exhibition, Cattelan closed the gallery and left a sign on the door that said "Back Soon." In 2011, after hanging his remaining works in the atrium of the Guggenheim, the fifty-five-year-old artist announced his retirement.

But the gold toilet, entitled "America," represents his comeback. Cattelan, like an aging action hero, returns to condemn the world.

"America" is inspired by Marcel Duchamp, who signed a urinal and presented it as an artwork at the Armory Show of 1917. Ninety-nine years later, Cattelan's toilet seems to advertise the poverty of the artist's imagination and the Biblical wealth that the museum commands.

On the morning that Cattelan's exhibit opens to the public I visit the museum with my roommate Thomas. On the fifth floor we find a line of bashful people already winding a little way around the bowl-shaped atrium. A camera crew circles and bystanders linger to take pictures whenever the door opens. It could become the most famous toilet in the world.

'Fountain' by Marcel Duchamp while on display at the Barbican Art Gallery in London in 2013.

