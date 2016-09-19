Story highlights Three police officers among those killed as fighting erupts at demonstration

UN, US, France, Belgium and African Union condemn the violence

(CNN) The government in the Democratic Republic of Congo is urging calm following protests that led to at least 17 deaths.

Congolese took to the streets Monday to protest the national electoral commission's failure to announce a timetable for the presidential election, due to take place in November, and those protests turned violent. Security forces and protesters battled, resulting in the deaths.

Three police officers were among those killed in the capital, Kinshasa, and elsewhere, according to the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or MONUSCO.

And opposition party headquarters were torched overnight in retaliation over the protests, a government spokesman said.

Lambert Mende Omalanga, minister of communication, told CNN: "We condemn revenge attacks as a manner of justice. We need calm from everyone."

