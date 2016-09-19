17 killed in Congo demonstrations

Story highlights Three police officers are killed as fighting erupts at demonstration

United States, United Nations France, Belgium, African Union condemn the violence

(CNN) Security forces and protesters battled on Monday in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the unrest led to at least 17 people killed, the UN mission to the country said.

Three police officers were among those killed in the fighting, which took place in the capital, Kinshasa, and elsewhere, according to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or MONUSCO.

Citizens took to the street to protest the national electoral commission failure to announce a timetable for the presidential election, due to take place in November, and those demonstrations turned violent.

Opposition leader Martin Fayulu had called on the government to abide by the constitution and for current President Joseph Kabila to step down on December 19.

He posted a message on Twitter last week saying protesters should stage a sit-in in front of the elections commission on Monday. A delay in the elections would allow Kabila to stay in power beyond the end of his second term, violating the constitution.

