Tony Elumelu is Chairman of Heirs Holdings and the United Bank for Africa. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) For too long, foreign investment in Africa has taken a short-term perspective that values extracting commodities over adding value. Whether from East to West, investment is often a one-sided affair which is a proxy for global politics.

Exceptions have been some of the international consumer goods companies who have recognized the depth of the opportunity and the need for investment in local production and talent. Even more important has been the recent rise of African business of real scale and ambition with the capacity to go global. As these businesses illustrate, the real source of untapped value in Africa lies on the surface of the continent, not underneath.

However, harnessing this value requires a new approach to investing: shifting from a narrow focus on a single business or project to broader elements of the business ecosystem that impact the success of investments. And quite frankly, the United States is at risk of being left behind in this area as other countries expand and deepen their ties throughout Africa.

This week, President Obama will host his second and last U.S.-Africa Business Forum in New York, co-hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the U.S. Department of Commerce. It is one of several legacy initiatives of the Obama Administration, including Power Africa and the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), designed to focus U.S.-Africa relations away from assistance and towards equal partnership and shared prosperity.

During the inaugural Forum in Washington, D.C. in 2014, new relationships were established, and the focus was moving from the role of the public sector in Africa's development to that of the private sector. The change in location from the U.S. capital to its financial center is well considered to allow for the engagement of global financial leaders.

