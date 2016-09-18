Life in Chelsea one day after the New York bombing

Story highlights "You have to read their mind in order to prevent this," one resident said

Another said he could feel the blast in his chest, which was sore for 7 hours

(CNN) New Yorkers who live near the site of a powerful explosion in Manhattan waited to get back in their homes Sunday and exchanged stories about the frightening moments after the blast.

As they waited for further word on the cause, people who felt and heard the detonation said they had been shaken but would carry on with their lives.

"I feel a little bit insecure, but we have to do what we have to do," said Omar León, a real estate investor who was visiting a friend on Saturday night in the building directly next to the blast site.

"There's nothing you can do, really," León said. "You have to read their mind in order to prevent this. Anybody can be around us that has that mentality. Our lives continue."

The explosion, which injured 29 people, rocked the Chelsea neighborhood at 8:30 p.m. By morning, authorities had reopened most streets nearby, but they still blocked off West 23rd Street, where the blast happened. Some subway entrances remained closed.

Read More