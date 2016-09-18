New York bombing: An act of terrorism?

Story highlights NYC mayor police commissioner say it's too soon to label bombing a terror attack

Terrorism describes an attack that is motivated by political or ideological aims

(CNN) New York's governor didn't mince words Sunday as he discussed an explosion that injured 29 people the night before in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

"A bomb exploding in New York is obviously an act of terrorism," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news conference. "A bomb going off is generically a terrorist activity. That's how we'll consider it. And that's how we will prosecute it."

But in New York, law enforcement officials and the city's mayor cautioned that without a known motive, it's too soon to call the bombing there a terror attack.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called Saturday night's explosion an "intentional" act. But, he stopped short of calling it terrorism in the absence of evidence tying it to known terror groups.

