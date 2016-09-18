Story highlights Of the eight wounded, seven were treated and released

One victim remains hospitalized

(CNN) A man wearing a private security company uniform stabbed eight people at a Minnesota mall before an off-duty police officer shot him dead, authorities said.

Seven of the wounded were treated and released, while one victim remains hospitalized.

None of their injuries are life-threatening, St. Cloud Police chief William B. Anderson said.

Witnesses said the man entered Crossroads Mall on Saturday night, made a reference to Allah and asked at least one person if they were Muslims before he attacked, police said in a statement.

The stabbings occurred in multiple locations inside the mall, including in the common area and several stores. The mall has security teams on site but they are not armed.

Read More