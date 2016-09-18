Chelsea on edge: Witnesses describe explosion scene

(CNN) From the comforts of his 23rd Street apartment, Danilio Gabrielli was flipping through TV channels, relaxing on his Saturday night in Chelsea. It was that very calm, which could still be found in the affluent Manhattan neighborhood filled with art galleries and gay bars, away from the hordes of Times Square tourists, that had kept him living there for more than a decade.

Then, around 8:25 p.m., the 50-year-old's building rattled, the structure shaking with a physical force unlike anything he'd felt since the World Trade Center collapsed on 9/11.

Like Gabrielli, New Yorkers across the city felt as if their home was under siege last night, uncertain of why their city was yet again under attack. Here's how the night unfolded, in their own words.

'It was like a lightning bolt struck the building'

CNN Map

Gabrielli: "[Chelsea] is not like the center of the city -- or the Wall Street area or Rockefeller Center. It's tiny bars, where you go to grab a drink, grab a bite to eat, watch a film."

Ben Brooks, a New York resident who spoke with CNN affiliate NY1: "I was at 22nd [Street] and 7th [Avenue] sitting outside having dinner. It felt like a lightning bolt struck the building. It shook the ground. Everyone ran out of the restaurants into the street. The whole city was in the street."

Gabrielli: "I walked outside toward 23rd Street, between 5th and 6th avenues."

Ben Von Klemperer, a West Village resident for the past 11 years: "I grabbed my camera and ran out to the scene."

'Should we be scared?'

JUST WATCHED Witness: Felt like a lightning bolt struck the building Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Witness: Felt like a lightning bolt struck the building 01:36

Gabrielli and his neighbors were among the first to arrive at the explosion site at 23rd and Street and 6th Avenue. The streets were surprisingly calm, with few very first responders on the scene. Hours later, investigators believe the explosive device that caused the blast was placed in or near a dumpster, a law enforcement source told CNN. Initially, that wasn't quite clear to passersby in the area.

Brooks: "First, we thought a building collapsed. Then we heard it was an IED."

Gabrielli: "We smelled something, like an intense sulfur smell, and saw smoke coming out of this building. I saw pieces of metal--not large, but not small either. A few friends of mine saw glass there."

Gabrielli: "Then firemen came from every direction come in. NYPD came from every direction. They blocked the area and pushed us toward 7th Avenue."

David Martinez, one of the people injured in the explosion. He spoke with CNN after being released from the hospital on crutches: "I blacked out, and the next thing you know, I'm in an ambulance."

Von Klemperer: "I arrived about a block away. There were about 10 to 15 people on each corner. No details were being given out. People wanted information. People wanted to know how do I travel and get where they're going? A couple officers were testy."

Brooks: "I've never so many cops driving the wrong way down the street—firetrucks, undercover cops, cops driving aggressively 20 to 30 mph up 7th avenue. It was definitely controlled. [But] it was aggressive."

Von Klemperer: "One young child asked me, should we be scared? ... I was nervous."

Gabrielli: "The entire neighborhood is real scared. We're worried."

Martinez: "[I'm a] little traumatized. I thought I was close to not actually seeing my son again."

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan The scene of the explosion in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday, September 17. The New York police commissioner said 29 people were injured. Hide Caption 1 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted this image showing the aftermath of a dumpster following the explosion in Chelsea. Hide Caption 2 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, and NYPD Chief of Department James O'Neill, center right, speak during a press conference near the scene. Hide Caption 3 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Police block off road near the site of the explosion on West 23rd Street. The preliminary belief of investigators is that the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near a dumpster, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source stressed this is preliminary and is not conclusive. Hide Caption 4 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan A device at a second location in Chelsea appears to be a pressure cooker with dark colored wiring coming out of the top center of the device. The device, mentioned earlier by police, is connected by silver duct tape to a small dark colored device attached to the outside of the pressure cooker, according to multiple local and federal law enforcement officials. Hide Caption 5 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene. Officials are still trying to assess what caused explosion, a source said Hide Caption 6 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Police officers and firefighters respond at the scene. Gas has been ruled out as the cause of the explosion, a law enforcement source said. Hide Caption 7 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan A New York police emergency services officer and his dog check a garbage can close to the scene of an explosion. Hide Caption 8 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Two New York Police emergency service heavy weapons units are seen near the scene. Hide Caption 9 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan New York City Police at the scene of the explosion. Hide Caption 10 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan A bomb squad vehicle arrives near the scene of an explosion. Hide Caption 11 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan A street is blocked off near the scene. Hide Caption 12 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Police and firefighters gather near the scene. Hide Caption 13 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan A crowd gathers near the scene. Hide Caption 14 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan A line of emergency vehicles arrives near the scene of the explosion. Hide Caption 15 of 16 Photos: Explosion in Manhattan A group of onlookers gathers on the street near the scene. Hide Caption 16 of 16

'Something was terribly wrong'

There is still Caos around where I live on 23rd street between 7th& 8th in #chelsea #nycexplosion pic.twitter.com/YMv0xrdu5b — Danilo Gabrielli (@DaniloGabrielli) September 18, 2016

As police and firefighters descended upon the explosion site, another device that's believed to be a pressure cooker was discovered about five blocks south on 23rd Street between 6th and 7th avenues.

Aiden Leslie, a New York resident who lives a couple blocks away: "I was sitting at my desk, and heard this explosion. ... It was bone chilling."

Ali Faizan, who was visiting with his family on holiday from Pakistan, staying at a hotel located at 27th and Broadway: "I was waiting on 23rd Street outside Best Buy, waiting for my dad to get his dinner, and then I heard this big explosion. It didn't quite feel like those big explosions when you see smoke or fire."

Leslie: "I ran to the scene on 23rd. It was a very chaotic situation. You couldn't see much."

Faizan: "It was just like, poof! It's gone. You could smell gas and gunpowder."

Leslie: "Lots of fire engines. Lots of policeman."

New York residents sit outside the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood.

Chenelle Marshall, a 27-year-old New Jersey resident whose car was parked near 27th and Broadway: "We came outside everything was blocked off, a lot of commotion. I hope I don't get a ticket."

Faizan: "Then people were starting to panic. ... They were running out from the [subway] station. There was a busy restaurant on the other side of the street, they were running around too."

Leslie: "I knew in my heart something was terribly wrong."

Faizan: "Then me and my dad just left the area. We got to the hotel. My mother and sister were there. They I just got inside, turned on the TV. They like were, 'what happened?'"

Faizan, describing how he showed his family the explosion site on the news: "That happened,"

Leslie: "It's completely unnerving. I was here during 9/11. Living in this state we live, we [must] go about our lives, doing the best we can."