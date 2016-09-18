Story highlights Qutb Shahi Heritage Park is made up of 16th and 17th century monuments

Visitors still allowed to wander most of the park as restorations take place

Hyderabad, India (CNN) One after the next, they rise towards the sky in a sprawling green space on the edge of Hyderabad.

Etched with Islamic phrases and embellished by concentric patterns, archways, domes and halls, they're magnificent in their design and stature, eerie in their function and lonesome location.

These monuments are the resting places of the fearsome Qutb Shahi family, which ruled the Golconda Kingdom in southern India's Hyderabad region for 169 years in the 16th and 17th centuries.

But as the Qutb Shahi dynasty receded into history, their tombs were neglected, becoming dusty and decayed.

Until now.

Read More