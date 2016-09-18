'The Teds': An original teenage revolution

Story highlights The "Teds" subculture is an Edwardian-style youth movement associated with rock 'n' roll

Photographer Chris Steele-Perkins documented the movement in London between 1974-1976

(CNN) A culture of leather-clad, sweaty rock 'n' roll hounds, coiffed with Brylcreem or hairspray, sideburns down to the jaw.

"We were both intrigued," photographer Chris Steele-Perkins said of his partner and writer Richard Smith.

Tied together with a bolo tie. A comb in hand. A cigarette hanging loosely from the lips. Reminiscent of what Americans know to be "The Fonz," Johnny Cash -- a subset of "Greased Lightning," with a little less hand jive, a little more rumble.

"The 'Teddy Boys' were the first manifestation of a teenage sub-culture," he said.

Also known as "The Teds" -- it was a movement ignited in the UK, documented between 1974-1976 by Magnum's Steele-Perkins. What started as a small assignment for a small magazine evolved into a two-year social project.

Read More