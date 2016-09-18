Breaking News

'The Teds': An original teenage revolution

By Jamie K. White, CNN

Updated 9:02 PM ET, Sun September 18, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This is one of the images from photographer Chris Steele-Perkins&#39; book, &quot;The Teds,&quot; which shows the British Edwardian-style youth movement associated with rock &#39;n&#39; roll.
Photos:
This is one of the images from photographer Chris Steele-Perkins' book, "The Teds," which shows the British Edwardian-style youth movement associated with rock 'n' roll.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
People dance at a London pub in 1976.
Photos:
People dance at a London pub in 1976.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Two men ride small motorbikes at a fairground. &quot;The &#39;Teddy Boys&#39; were the first manifestation of a teenage subculture,&quot; Steele-Perkins said.
Photos:
Two men ride small motorbikes at a fairground. "The 'Teddy Boys' were the first manifestation of a teenage subculture," Steele-Perkins said.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Mike and Lynne Goose smile.
Photos:
Mike and Lynne Goose smile.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
People are out to have a good time in Bradford, England. Steele-Perkins became an embed, an accessory to the movement -- while keeping a healthy working distance.
Photos:
People are out to have a good time in Bradford, England. Steele-Perkins became an embed, an accessory to the movement -- while keeping a healthy working distance.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Vince Taylor, frontman of the rock &#39;n&#39; roll group Playboys -- and said to be the inspiration for David Bowie&#39;s Ziggy Stardust -- stares into the camera.
Photos:
Vince Taylor, frontman of the rock 'n' roll group Playboys -- and said to be the inspiration for David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust -- stares into the camera.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
A group of Teds hang out in London. The look was meant to emulate styles worn by men during Britain&#39;s Edwardian period in the early 20th century.
Photos:
A group of Teds hang out in London. The look was meant to emulate styles worn by men during Britain's Edwardian period in the early 20th century.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
The Teds were a subculture of leather-clad, sweaty rock &#39;n&#39; roll hounds, with their hair coiffed with Brylcreem or hairspray and sideburns down to the jaw.
Photos:
The Teds were a subculture of leather-clad, sweaty rock 'n' roll hounds, with their hair coiffed with Brylcreem or hairspray and sideburns down to the jaw.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
&quot;Tongue Tied&quot; Danny at his wedding.
Photos:
"Tongue Tied" Danny at his wedding.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Freddie &quot;Fingers&quot; Lee plays the keys.
Photos:
Freddie "Fingers" Lee plays the keys.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Some Teds embrace and talk. &quot;Like most things, as a photographer, you go with your gut feeling and keep at it,&quot; Steele-Perkins said.
Photos:
Some Teds embrace and talk. "Like most things, as a photographer, you go with your gut feeling and keep at it," Steele-Perkins said.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
A fight breaks out near a club in 1976. Steele-Perkins wasn&#39;t focused on becoming part of the gang, but was more of an &quot;anthropologist.&quot;
Photos:
A fight breaks out near a club in 1976. Steele-Perkins wasn't focused on becoming part of the gang, but was more of an "anthropologist."
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Clubgoers move to the music.
Photos:
Clubgoers move to the music.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Pete Presley, who played with the group Shazam, is seen in a dressing room.
Photos:
Pete Presley, who played with the group Shazam, is seen in a dressing room.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
A couple kisses. Like stills from a movie, the characters in Steele-Perkins&#39; photographs are out for a good time.
Photos:
A couple kisses. Like stills from a movie, the characters in Steele-Perkins' photographs are out for a good time.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
01 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED02 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED03 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED04 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED05 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED06 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED07 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED08 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED09 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED10 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED11 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED12 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED13 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED14 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED15 cnnphotos Teds RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • The "Teds" subculture is an Edwardian-style youth movement associated with rock 'n' roll
  • Photographer Chris Steele-Perkins documented the movement in London between 1974-1976

(CNN)A culture of leather-clad, sweaty rock 'n' roll hounds, coiffed with Brylcreem or hairspray, sideburns down to the jaw.

"We were both intrigued," photographer Chris Steele-Perkins said of his partner and writer Richard Smith.
    Tied together with a bolo tie. A comb in hand. A cigarette hanging loosely from the lips. Reminiscent of what Americans know to be "The Fonz," Johnny Cash -- a subset of "Greased Lightning," with a little less hand jive, a little more rumble.
    "The 'Teddy Boys' were the first manifestation of a teenage sub-culture," he said.
    Also known as "The Teds" -- it was a movement ignited in the UK, documented between 1974-1976 by Magnum's Steele-Perkins. What started as a small assignment for a small magazine evolved into a two-year social project.
    Read More
    "Like most things as a photographer, you go with your gut feeling and keep at it," Steele-Perkins said.
    Photographer Chris Steele-Perkins
    Photographer Chris Steele-Perkins
    "The Teds" found inspiration in the 1956 release of Bill Haley's American film "Rock Around the Clock." Young people around the UK began a riotous movement, lit a cigarette and began a revolution.
    "They were exposed to American rock 'n' roll music and jive dancing, which they blended together with a magpie approach to fashion," he said.
    Rock 'n' roll bands named things like Crazy Cavan 'n' the Rhythm Rockers drew a heavy Teds audience -- the subjects of Steele-Perkins' photo series.
    "Once I was in 'in' with them, they let me know what was happening," he said.
    He became an embed, an accessory to the movement -- while keeping a healthy working distance.
    "There were Teds I got on with better than others, but mostly they knew me and I knew them, but we were not close friends," he said.
    Known as the "King of the Teds" -- Ron Staples, or "Sunglasses Ron" -- helped Steele-Perkins hang with the cool kids.
    "We got on well and (Staples) helped me get established," he said. "If someone was trying to pick a fight with me or have an issue, he would step in sometimes."

    Social media

    Follow @CNNPhotos on Twitter to join the conversation about photography.

    Steele-Perkins wasn't focused on becoming part of the gang, but was more of an "anthropologist."
    "I was known as 'The Photographer,' and soon enough, they accepted me," he said.
    Though the "Teds" movement eventually took hold in places like Japan, all of the photographs in Steele-Perkins' work were taken in cities across the UK -- in "pubs and events where they hung out," he said.
    Pictured in photo No. 6 in the gallery above, a scarred Vince Taylor, frontman of the rock 'n' roll group Playboys -- said to be the inspiration for David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust -- stares into the lens, his portrait true to Bowie's lyrics, "screwed up eyes and screwed down hairdo."
    Like stills from a movie, the characters in Steele-Perkins' photographs are out for a good time, as if to threaten: "We're gonna rock, rock, rock, 'till broad daylight."
    Similar to his passion for this series.
    "With a personal project, you keep going until you think you are finished," he said. "And then a bit more."

    Chris Steele-Perkins is a photographer based in London. He is represented by Magnum Photos. "The Teds," will be exhibited at the Magnum Print Room in London from September 21 to October 28, to coincide with a release of a new version his book, "The Teds," originally published in 1979.