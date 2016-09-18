CNN Student News - September 19, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary

September 19, 2016

From an explosion in New York City to assaults at a mall in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, we're starting with a look at apparent acts of terrorism on U.S. soil. After that, we're reporting on the potential impact of a gas pipeline shutdown in the U.S. Southeast, and we're exploring the history of oil's booms and busts in America. The divisive response to an NFL player's protest during the U.S. national anthem rounds out our coverage this Monday.

On this page you will find today's show Transcript and a place for you to request to be on the CNN Student News Roll Call.

TRANSCRIPT

Read More