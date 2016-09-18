Kaine: Fight against ISIS 'dramatically improved' since 2015

Story highlights Tim Kaine says the US fight against ISIS has 'dramatically improved' in Syria

Kaine defended the US decision to pull ground troops from Iraq

Washington (CNN) Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine backed off his 2015 claim that the United States' handling of Syria is a "joke," saying efforts to combat ISIS have succeeded since then.

"We have dramatically improved in the last year, and the proof is in how much ground ISIS has lost," Kaine, the Virginia senator who is Hillary Clinton's running mate, told CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday on "State of the Union."

"A year ago, I think you remember, we had a small force that we were trying to put into Syria, and the opening of that was an abysmal failure," Kaine said.

"But now we are taking the fight to ISIS to defeat them and to destroy them. And if you look at what's happened in the last year, ISIS's territory has dramatically shrunk because of a significant uptick in cooperation between the US, the Iraqi military, the Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq, the Kurds in northern Syria and the Syrian opposition. We're shrinking their space on the battlefield," he said.

Kaine blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for Syria waging "a war against its civilians," creating an opening for ISIS, and said Russia will play a key role in the country's efforts to combat ISIS.

