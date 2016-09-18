Kaine splits with Clinton on some Trump supporters as 'irredeemable'

Story highlights Tim Kaine says he wouldn't call Donald Trump's supporters 'irredeemable'

Hillary Clinton had called 'half' of Trump's backers 'deplorable' earlier this month

Washington (CNN) Tim Kaine split Sunday with running mate Hillary Clinton over how the Democratic nominee had characterized Donald Trump's supporters during a fundraising event earlier this month.

Asked on ABC's "This Week" whether he would use the word "irredeemable" to describe many of Trump's supporters, the Virginia senator and Clinton running mate said he wouldn't.

"That's not a word I would use. I wouldn't use it," Kaine said.

Clinton had told a roomful of donors: "To just be grossly generalistic, you can put half of Trump supporters into what I call "the basket of deplorables." Right? Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic, you name it."

She later added: "Now some of those folks, they are irredeemable."

