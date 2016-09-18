Pence, Kaine joust over Trump's suggestion Clinton ditch 'bodyguards'

Story highlights Pence says it's "nonsense" to suggest Trump was inciting violence against Clinton

Kaine pointed to Trump's history of raising the possibility of shooting Clinton

Washington (CNN) Indiana Gov. Mike Pence says it's "nonsense" to suggest Donald Trump was inciting violence against Hillary Clinton when he said Friday that "her bodyguards should drop all weapons" and "let's see what happens to her."

But Clinton's running mate, Tim Kaine, says Trump's remark was inciting violence -- or "at a minimum, an expression of indifference to whether violence would occur."

"And this is a pattern that has been repeated over and over again, and I think this doesn't belong in any race, much less a race to be president of this country," Kaine said.

The two vice presidential nominees jousted over what Trump had meant in separate Sunday show interviews.

Kaine condemned Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday." And Pence defended his running mate on ABC's "This Week" with Martha Raddatz.

