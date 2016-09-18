Jeb Bush makes cameo at the Emmys

Story highlights Jeb Bush poked fun at himself in an Emmys video

The former Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate played an Uber driver

(CNN) Jeb(!) Bush is back.

The former Republican presidential candidate had a cameo in the Emmys opening sequence Sunday night, appearing as a limo driver who's "in between jobs right now."

In the sketch, host Jimmy Kimmel hitched various rides from celebrities to the Emmys, before running into the motorcade for Julia Louis Dreyfus' character in "Veep."

She flatly refused to let him in her limo, but a voice from the driver's seat told the comedian there was plenty of room up front.

Kimmel opened up the passenger seat door only to find the former Florida governor in a full-blown limo-driver suit, hat included.

