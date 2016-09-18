Jeb Bush makes cameo at the Emmys

Story highlights
- Jeb Bush poked fun at himself in an Emmys video
- The former Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate played an Uber driver
(CNN)Jeb(!) Bush is back.
The former Republican presidential candidate had a cameo in the Emmys opening sequence Sunday night, appearing as a limo driver who's "in between jobs right now."
In the sketch, host Jimmy Kimmel hitched various rides from celebrities to the Emmys, before running into the motorcade for Julia Louis Dreyfus' character in "Veep."
She flatly refused to let him in her limo, but a voice from the driver's seat told the comedian there was plenty of room up front.
Kimmel opened up the passenger seat door only to find the former Florida governor in a full-blown limo-driver suit, hat included.
"You know you can make $12 an hour driving for Uber?" Bush asks. (Bush was a big Uber fan who frequently praised the company in his stump speech.)
When Kimmel told him he was going to the Emmy's and that he was nominated, Bush offered a self-deprecating line. "Wow, what's that like?"
He then gave Kimmel some advice on his Emmy candidacy. "If you run a positive campaign, the voters ultimately will make the right choice, Jimmy," Bush said, alluding to his unsuccessful primary fights with Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.
But when Kimmel began to reflect on the comment, Bush shut it down.
"That was a joke. Get out of the car," he said, calling Kimmel a "godless Hollywood hippie."
In a nod to his famous logo, Bush then yelled "Jeb Exclamation Point!" as he drove off, leaving Kimmel standing his dust.
The scene was taped last Sunday at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida, where Bush has his office.
After the segment aired Sunday, Bush was still good-humored about his on-screen role as an Uber driver. "Hey, @jimmykimmel, I'm giving you 5 stars! How about a little something, you know, for the effort, you know?" Bush tweeted.