Christie claims Trump's birtherism is 'a done issue'

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday Donald Trump's questioning of President Barack Obama's birthplace was "done," arguing that Trump hasn't talked about it for years and put to rest any remaining questions Friday.

"The birther issue is a done issue. I've said it's a done issue for a long time, and Donald Trump has said it's a done issue now," Christie, a top Trump supporter and the chairman of his transition team, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Trump for years elevated false claims that Obama wasn't born in the United States, raising it repeatedly in interviews and on Twitter. In 2011, Obama released a copy of his birth certificate to put to rest what many considered fringe conspiracy theories aimed at undermining his legitimacy as president.

Though Trump had been asked whether he now believes Obama was born in the United States as recently as 2016 and hadn't affirmed that position, Christie said, "It's just not true that he kept it up for five years."

"No, Jake. It wasn't like he was talking about it on a regular basis ... And when the issue was raised, he made very clear the other day what his position is," Christie said.

