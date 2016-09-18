Christie: NJ and NY incidents 'are terrorism,' no connection 'at this time'

Story highlights Christie declined to say if there's a link between the New Jersey and New York explosions

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday it's still unclear if the explosion that went off near a Marine Corps 5K race in his state Saturday was connected to other incidents, including one New York, but "they are terrorism."

"We don't believe at this time that there's any evidence connecting this to the attacks in New York or Minnesota," Christie said in an interview Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"Obviously, if you look at a number of these incidents, you can call them whatever you want -- they are terrorism, though," Christie said.

The explosion in a New Jersey trash can appeared similar to one in nearby New York City on Saturday night. Nobody was killed in either incident.

"You don't want to jump to conclusions and you don't want to put information out there that you don't know is absolutely true," he said, though he defended Donald Trump against criticism he called the incident in New York a "bomb" too soon and before law enforcement officials did so.

