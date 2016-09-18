Breaking News

Your safety might depend on dropping your terror preconceptions

By Dean Obeidallah

Updated 11:00 PM ET, Sun September 18, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, second right, look over the mangled remains of a dumpster on Sunday, September 18, while touring the site of an explosion in New York&#39;s Chelsea neighborhood that injured 29 people.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, second right, look over the mangled remains of a dumpster on Sunday, September 18, while touring the site of an explosion in New York's Chelsea neighborhood that injured 29 people.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Authorities believe the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near this dumpster. All 29 victims of the explosion have been released from hospitals, according to the governor.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Authorities believe the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near this dumpster. All 29 victims of the explosion have been released from hospitals, according to the governor.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
FBI agents review the scene of the explosion Sunday morning.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
FBI agents review the scene of the explosion Sunday morning.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
A fire truck at the scene of the blast on Saturday, September 17.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
A fire truck at the scene of the blast on Saturday, September 17.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
The NYPD&#39;s Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted this image of the crumpled dumpster following the explosion in Chelsea.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
The NYPD's Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted this image of the crumpled dumpster following the explosion in Chelsea.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
Officials said a suspicious device at a second location in Chelsea appears to be a pressure cooker with dark-colored wiring protruding, connected by silver duct tape to what appears to be a cellphone.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Officials said a suspicious device at a second location in Chelsea appears to be a pressure cooker with dark-colored wiring protruding, connected by silver duct tape to what appears to be a cellphone.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, and NYPD Chief of Department James O&#39;Neill, center right, speak during a press conference near the scene.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, and NYPD Chief of Department James O'Neill, center right, speak during a press conference near the scene.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
Police block off road near the site of the explosion on West 23rd Street.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Police block off road near the site of the explosion on West 23rd Street.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
Firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Police officers and firefighters respond at the scene.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Police officers and firefighters respond at the scene.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
A New York police emergency services officer and his dog check a garbage can close to the scene of an explosion.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
A New York police emergency services officer and his dog check a garbage can close to the scene of an explosion.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
Two heavily armed New York Police officers survey the scene.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Two heavily armed New York Police officers survey the scene.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
New York City Police at the scene of the explosion.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
New York City Police at the scene of the explosion.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
A bomb squad vehicle arrives near the scene.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
A bomb squad vehicle arrives near the scene.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
A street is blocked off nearby.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
A street is blocked off nearby.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
Police and firefighters gather near the scene.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Police and firefighters gather near the scene.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
A crowd gathers near the scene.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
A crowd gathers near the scene.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
A line of emergency vehicles near the scene of the explosion.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
A line of emergency vehicles near the scene of the explosion.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
A group of onlookers gathers on the street.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
A group of onlookers gathers on the street.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
03 chelsea explosion 0918 RESTRICTED04 chelsea explosion 0819 RESTRICTED01 chelsea explosion 091806 chelsea explosion chelsea explosion dumpster Pressure cooker device NYCde blasio presser chelsea explosion10 chelsea explosion GettyImages-60736982414 chelsea explosion GettyImages-60736888811 chelsea explosion GettyImages-60736903007 chelsea explosion 0554529408 chelsea explosion 0554529509 chelsea explosion 0554529602 chelsea explosion 03 chelsea explosion 01 chelsea explosion 04 chelsea explosion 05 chelsea explosion 06 chelsea explosion

Story highlights

  • Dean Obeidallah: If we want to keep Americans safe, we need to be on guard against all threats, whoever the suspects
  • Many are less likely to be alarmed by non-Muslims engaging in what should be seen as suspicious activity, he says

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM's weekly program "The Dean Obeidallah Show," a columnist for The Daily Beast and editor of the politics blog The Dean's Report. Follow him @TheDeansreport. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)Let's not play games or be "politically correct." Common sense tells us that the bombings Saturday in New York City and New Jersey were acts of terrorism.

But too often these days, we don't hear the word terrorism used by the media or elected officials until they know that the perpetrators involved have some kind of international links. And we know what that means: Muslims.
    The problem with that approach is that it makes us less safe as a nation.
    Dean Obeidallah
    Dean Obeidallah
    Thankfully, on Sunday, the governors of both New York and New Jersey declared that the bombings in their respective states were terrorism even before the identity of those involved was known.
    As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated, "A bomb exploding in New York is obviously an act of terrorism."
    Read More
    New Jersey Governor Chris Christie echoed that sentiment. (And both responsibly refused to speculate who committed the bombings, or what their motives might be, until more facts were known.)
    These two governors should be applauded for speaking the truth. In contrast, elsewhere, we often see political correctness turned on its head, and the word terrorism isn't used unless the person involved in the attack is a Muslim.
    The result is that Americans are often led to believe -- despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary -- that only Muslims commit acts of terrorism.

    Less alarmed by non-Muslims?

    Why is this so dangerous? Simple -- many people are less likely to be alarmed by non-Muslims engaging in what should be seen as suspicious activity.
    Church shooter shouldn&#39;t have been able to buy gun
    Church shooter shouldn't have been able to buy gun

      JUST WATCHED

      Church shooter shouldn't have been able to buy gun

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Church shooter shouldn't have been able to buy gun 01:33
    Take the case of Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who wanted to start a race war. He is on trial over the execution of nine African Americans last year in the Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina.
    The tragic thing is that Roof had been posting alarming images online in which he declared his support for white supremacist causes while -- holding a gun. No one seems to have reported him to the authorities. Imagine if that had been a Muslim with a gun?
    And in 2014 a married couple that had been spewing hateful views killed two police officers and a bystander before killing themselves. Shockingly, they had not even been secretive about their ideas, with one neighbor even noting the couple had been "handing out white-power propaganda and were talking about doing the next Columbine." This is truly white privilege run amok.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    We need to ensure that people call the police about scary white people just the same way they would about a scary Muslim -- or any race or religion in between for that matter.
    In the case of the bombings Saturday, it may or may not turn out to be ISIS-related. It could also turn out to be something completely unrelated -- perhaps a personal grievance gone horribly wrong.
    I'm not in any way suggesting the bombers can't be Muslim, or that in this case they have to be "white people." We simply don't know as of now. But the identity of those involved with these bombings will not alter the fact that their goal was very likely not only to kill and maim specific people, but to terrorize us.
    Similarly, no one is saying that every violent event should be labeled terrorism, and law enforcement needs to be more restrained and follow the federal statutory definition of "domestic terrorism." We need to apply common sense. That's why although ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack in Minnesota, police are still investigating.
    But ultimately, if we truly want to keep Americans safe, we need to be on guard against all threats. And our media and elected officials can go a long way in helping us by using the word terrorism when it's applicable, regardless of the background of the suspects. That approach will go a long way in keeping all Americans safe.