(CNN) Let's not play games or be "politically correct." Common sense tells us that the bombings Saturday in New York City and New Jersey were acts of terrorism.

But too often these days, we don't hear the word terrorism used by the media or elected officials until they know that the perpetrators involved have some kind of international links. And we know what that means: Muslims.

The problem with that approach is that it makes us less safe as a nation.

Thankfully, on Sunday, the governors of both New York and New Jersey declared that the bombings in their respective states were terrorism even before the identity of those involved was known.

As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated , "A bomb exploding in New York is obviously an act of terrorism."