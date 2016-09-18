Story highlights Nico Rosberg wins Singapore GP

Daniel Ricciardo finishes second

Lewis Hamilton third loses title lead

(CNN) Nico Rosberg held off a charging Daniel Ricciardo for a thrilling victory in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix to take the lead in the Formula One title race.

With Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton finishing third, Rosberg has taken an eight-point lead as he bids for his first world championship crown.

Red Bull's Ricciardo, gambling on a late pit stop for super soft tires, made massive inroads into Rosberg's lead in the closing laps, but ran out of road in the 61-lap race, finishing just four tenths of a second behind.

Hamilton, who started third on the grid behind the leading two, was never a factor and only a clever piece of late race strategy by his pit crew saw him overtake Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen for the final podium spot.

Sebastian Vettel, who won the night race last year, battled from the back of the grid to claim fifth behind his Ferrari teammate with teenager Max Verstappen sixth for Red Bull.

