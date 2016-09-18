Story highlights General was leading figure in fight against Al-Shabaab

Four of his guards were also killed in the bombing Sunday

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) The Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for a car bomb in Mogadishu that killed a Somali general and four of his guards Sunday.

Gen. Mohamed Roble Jimale, commander of the Somali Army's 3rd division and a leading figure in the fight against Al-Shabaab, was killed as he was leaving a compound, according to Gen. Yusuf Mohamed.

The general was wounded in the attack and died later in a hospital, Mohamed said.

Al-Shabaab is a Somali extremist group that seeks to turn the country into a fundamentalist Islamic state and has carried out repeated attacks against Somali government and military targets.

Last month, an Al-Shabaab truck bomb exploded outside the Somali presidential palace and a popular hotel in Mogadishu, killing at least 15. Less than two weeks earlier, a pair of suicide car bombings struck a government building, killing 23 people.

