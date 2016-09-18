Story highlights In Gee Chun wins Evian Championship

Final major of 2016 women's season

Breaks record with 21-under total

Has nickname of 'Dumbo'

(CNN) South Korea's In Gee Chun won the final major of the women's golf season in record breaking style Sunday after a nerveless closing 69 at the Evian Championship in France.

The 22-year-old Chun led from start to finish and her 21-under-par total of 263 broke the previous record low score by two shots.

It is also one better than the men's majors best of 20-under set by Jason Day at last year's PGA Championship at Whistling Straits and then matched by Henrik Stenson at this summer's British Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Victory by four shots from fellow South Koreans Ryu So Yeon (66) and Park Sung Hyun (69) gave the popular Chun her second major after winning last year's U.S. Women's Open.

Winner of the 2016 @EvianChamp, 🇰🇷 @ingeechun_dumbo celebrates her triumph in the best company possible 🏆🍾 pic.twitter.com/Ufb2JPqmCE — Evian Championship (@EvianChamp) September 18, 2016

That triumph saw her burst into the limelight, not least because of her unusual nickname of "Dumbo" and her fan club called "The Flying Dumbos" -- who would have been delighted by her magnificent play in golf's newest major.

Read More