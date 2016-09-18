(CNN) Jose Mourinho's Manchester United slipped to a third damaging defeat in just nine days as Watford secured a 3-1 home win over the Red Devils Sunday.

It was the first time in over a decade that such a fate has befallen a Mourinho-managed team.

CAPOUE: "It's a v.long time since #watfordfc beat them, we deserved it. We don't put limits on what we can achieve." pic.twitter.com/7sSFhsqzC9

United's record signing Paul Pogba rattled the woodwork with a first-half effort, but in-form midfielder Etienne Capoue struck his fourth goal in six games to put the host ahead.

United improved after the break and when teenager Marcus Rashford was quick to react to put the visitor level just after the hour mark it looked ominous for Watford.

But Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri introduced Juan Camilo Zuniga off the bench, and the Colombian scored with his first touch of the ball on 83 minutes from Roberto Pereya's pass.

Zuniga, on loan from Napoli, was then fouled by Marouane Fellaini in injury time -- and Troy Deeney converted from the spot to complete a famous victory.

"We started the season very well and had good results. I feel the first moment we had a defeat, a difficult situation, some of the boys are having a bit of difficulty coping with the negativity," the former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid coach said.

He criticised how his team started, but Jose also wasn't impressed with the officials today.🎙 @DesKellyBTS #WATMUN https://t.co/fq934XA7Tc — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2016

The outspoken Portuguese could not resist a dig at referee Michael Oliver, believing there had been a foul on Anthony Martial leading up to Capoue's opening goal, but he also rued his side's 'individual and collective mistakes."

A crucial moment came when the scores were level and summer signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic's header was kept out brilliantly by Heurelho Gomes before the late intervention by Zuniga.

"We were the better team when we lost," Mourinho claimed.

Later Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur moved up to third with a 1-0 home win over struggling Sunderland. England striker Harry Kane scored the winner in the second half but was later stretchered off with an ankle injury.

In other matches, Crystal Palace thrashed bottom club Stoke 4-1 and Southampton edged Swansea 1-0.

In Spain, Real Madrid claimed top spot from arch-rival Barcelona with a 2-0 win at Espanyol.

Goals in each half from James Rodriguez and Karim Benzema sealed a comfortable victory for the European champion, which maintained its 100% record after four games in La Liga.

In Italy, Serie A champion Juventus lost 2-1 at Inter Milan, which came from behind to secure its second win in five games thanks to second-half goals from Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic.

Napoli ended the weekend on top of the table, one point clear of Juve, following Saturday's 3-1 over Bologna.