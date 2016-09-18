Story highlights
- Watford beats Man Utd 3-1
- Third straight defeat for Red Devils
- Slip outside top four in EPL
(CNN)Jose Mourinho's Manchester United slipped to a third damaging defeat in just nine days as Watford secured a 3-1 home win over the Red Devils Sunday.
It was the first time in over a decade that such a fate has befallen a Mourinho-managed team
After a promising start to the season, including victory at Wembley in the FA Community Shield, United's woes began with defeat to city rival and EPL leader Manchester City last weekend.
A lackluster loss to Feyenoord in the Europa League has been followed by another EPL defeat at Vicarage Road.
Record signing Paul Pogba rattled the Watford woodwork with a first half effort before in-form midfielder Etienne Capoue struck his fourth goal in six games to put the host ahead.
United improved after the break and when teenager Marcus Rashford was quick to react to put the visitor level just after the hour mark it looked ominous for Watford.
But Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri introduced Colombian Juan Camilo Zuniga off the bench and he scored with his first touch of the ball on 83 minutes from Roberto Pereya's pass.
Zuniga, on loan from Napoli, was then fouled by Marouane Fellaini and Troy Deeney converted from the spot to complete a famous victory in injury time.
It was Watford's first win over United since 1986 and left Mourinho frustrated with his squad.
"We started the season very well and had good results. I feel the first moment we had a defeat, a difficult situation, some of the boys are having a bit of difficulty coping with the negativity," Mourinho said.
The outspoken Portuguese could not resist a dig at referee Michael Oliver, believing there had been a foul on Anthony Martial leading up to the opening goal for Capoue, but also rued his side's 'individual and collective mistakes."
A crucial moment came when the scores were level and Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw a header kept out brilliantly by Heurelho Gomes before the late intervention by Zuniga.
"We were the better team when we lost," claimed Mourinho.
The defeat leaves United six points adrift of its neighbor Manchester City after five games of the EPL season and outside the top four.