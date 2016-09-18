Story highlights Watford beats Man Utd 3-1

Third straight defeat for Red Devils

Slip outside top four in EPL

(CNN) Jose Mourinho's Manchester United slipped to a third damaging defeat in just nine days as Watford secured a 3-1 home win over the Red Devils Sunday.

It was the first time in over a decade that such a fate has befallen a Mourinho-managed team

After a promising start to the season, including victory at Wembley in the FA Community Shield, United's woes began with defeat to city rival and EPL leader Manchester City last weekend.

A lackluster loss to Feyenoord in the Europa League has been followed by another EPL defeat at Vicarage Road.

CAPOUE: "It's a v.long time since #watfordfc beat them, we deserved it. We don't put limits on what we can achieve." pic.twitter.com/7sSFhsqzC9 — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) September 18, 2016

Record signing Paul Pogba rattled the Watford woodwork with a first half effort before in-form midfielder Etienne Capoue struck his fourth goal in six games to put the host ahead.

