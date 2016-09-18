Report: Former French President Jacques Chirac hospitalized

(CNN) Former French President Jacques Chirac has been admitted to a Paris hospital for a pulmonary infection, according to a report from Agence France-Presse.

A hospital spokeswoman would not confirm to CNN that Chirac, who is 83 years old, had been admitted to the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, citing privacy concerns. She pointed CNN towards the AFP story.

CNN continues to try to independently verify.

Chirac, 83, served as the French president from 1995 to 2007.

He was best known for his staunch opposition to the war in Iraq -- a position that put him at odds with his U.S. counterpart, George W. Bush.

Read More