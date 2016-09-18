Former French President Jacques Chirac hospitalized

(CNN) Former French President Jacques Chirac has been admitted to a Paris hospital for a pulmonary infection, his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux said Sunday.

Salat-Baroux said Chirac has been admitted to stay a few days for the treatment.

Chirac, 83, served as the French president from 1995 to 2007.

He was best known for his staunch opposition to the war in Iraq -- a position that put him at odds with his U.S. counterpart, George W. Bush.

In 2002, he survived an assassination attempt when a neo-Nazi gunman fired a rifle at his open-top car during the annual Bastille Day parade.