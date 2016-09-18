Emmys 2016: The winners

(CNN) A list of the winners of the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards (indicated by an asterisk*)

Outstanding drama series

"The Americans"

"Better Call Saul"

"Downton Abbey"

"Game of Thrones"

"Homeland"

"House of Cards"

"Mr. Robot"

Outstanding comedy series

"Black-ish"

"Master of None"

"Modern Family"

"Silicon Valley"

"Transparent"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

"Veep"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Kyle Chandler, "Bloodline"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Claire Danes, "Homeland"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Will Forte, "Last Man on Earth"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Thomas Middleditch "Silicon Valley"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"*

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"*

Ellie Kemper, "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Laurie Metcalf, "Getting On"

Amy Schumer, "Inside Amy Schumer"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Ben Mendelsohn, "Bloodline"

Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"

Kit Harington, "Game Of Thrones"

Michael Kelly, "House Of Cards"

Jon Voight , "Ray Donovan"

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Maura Tierney, "The Affair"

Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"

Lena Headey, "Game Of Thrones"

Emilia Clarke, "Game Of Thrones"

Maisie Williams, "Game Of Thrones"

Constance Zimmer, "UnREAL"

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Niecy Nash, "Getting On"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"*

Judith Light, "Transparent "

Gaby Hoffmann, "Transparent"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Louie Anderson, "Baskets"*

Andre Braugher , "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Keegan-Michael Key, "Key & Peele"

Ty Burrell , "Modern Family"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Matt Walsh, "Veep"

Outstanding limited series

"American Crime"

"Fargo"

"The Night Manager"

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"*

"Roots"

Outstanding television movie

"All the Way"

"Confirmation"

"Luther"

"Sherlock: The Abominable Bride"*

"A Very Murray Christmas"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series

Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Abominable Bride"

Idris Elba, "Luther"

Cuba Gooding Jr., "The People v. O.J. Simpson"

Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"

Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series

Kirsten Dunst, "Fargo"

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Audra McDonald, "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grille"

Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson"*

Lili Taylor, "American Crime"

Kerry Washington, "Confirmation"

Outstanding variety talk series

"Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"*

"The Late Late Show With James Corden"

"Real Time With Bill Maher"

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Outstanding variety sketch series

"Documentary Now!"

"Drunk History"

"Inside Amy Schumer "

"Key & Peele"

"Portlandia"

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding reality-competition program

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Dancing With The Stars"

"Project Runway"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"*