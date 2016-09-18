Emmys are TV's biggest night

Story highlights
(CNN)You can watch the stars of your favorite shows -- out of character but still on TV -- at the 68th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
It's the TV industry's biggest night and viewers will be watching closely to see if "Game of Thrones" and the miniseries "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" sweep the show after scoring 23 and 22 Emmy nominations respectively.
But competition is not the only thing to look out for.
There will also be red carpet fashion (will there be a color theme this year?) and host Jimmy Kimmel's performance to critique.
Given the ongoing and contentious presidential campaign, Kimmel will likely bring some political humor to the stage. (Go ahead and plan on a drinking game based on how many times Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are mentioned.)
Watch for newly single nominee Tom Hiddleston. The actor and former beau of pop star Taylor Swift is up for an Emmy for his role in "The Night Manager." Hiddleston will probably have a hard time getting inside the Microsoft Theater without being asked about his ex -- assuming he doesn't simply bypass the carpet all together.
There is also potential for history to be made Sunday night.
Tracee Ellis Ross is the first black woman in 30 years to receive an Emmy nomination for outstanding leading actress in a comedy series. Ross plays Dr. Rainbow "Bow" Johnson on the ABC sitcom "Black-ish."
Her nod comes at a time when TV is being hailed for improved inclusivity -- compared to the film industry -- in both its recognition and hiring of minorities.
About 25% of this year's Emmy nominations in the acting categories went to people of color.
ABC will broadcast the Emmy Awards live starting at 8 p.m. EST.