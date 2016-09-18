Emmys are TV's biggest night

Story highlights The Emmys air Sunday night

Jimmy Kimmel will host

(CNN) You can watch the stars of your favorite shows -- out of character but still on TV -- at the 68th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

It's the TV industry's biggest night and viewers will be watching closely to see if "Game of Thrones" and the miniseries "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" sweep the show after scoring 23 and 22 Emmy nominations respectively.

But competition is not the only thing to look out for.

There will also be red carpet fashion (will there be a color theme this year?) and host Jimmy Kimmel's performance to critique.

