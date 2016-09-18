Emmys: Red carpet kicks off TV's biggest night

Story highlights The Emmys air Sunday night

(CNN) The red carpet at the 68th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday turned out to be red hot.

Literally.

The temps soared outside of the Microsoft Theater as the stars arrived for the ceremony.

"I can't wait to get into the air conditioning," said "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra during the ABC red carpet special.

It's the TV industry's biggest night and viewers will be watching closely to see if "Game of Thrones" and the miniseries "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" sweep the show after scoring 23 and 22 Emmy nominations respectively.

