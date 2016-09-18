Breaking News

Flights of fancy: The world's most sublime spiral staircases

By Tiffany Ap, CNN

Updated 10:52 PM ET, Sun September 18, 2016

Visitors to the Vatican Museums traverse this beautiful &quot;Bramante&quot; staircase. It was designed as a double-helix -- so people ascending do not meet people descending -- by Giuseppe Momo in 1932.
This whimsical staircase is found in the Musée National Gustave Moreau in Paris, formerly the home of the French Symbolist painter. The cast iron stairs connect the second and third floors of the apartment.
In London, the Wellcome Collection&#39;s showpiece staircase cost 1.1 million pounds ($1.5 million) and was designed by Wilkinson Eyre.
The steel stairs were part of a revamp unveiled in 2015.
This one-of-a-kind staircase sculpture called &quot;Tiger &amp;amp; Turtle-Magic Mountain&quot; was created by German artists Heike Mutter and Ulrich Genth in Duisburg, western Germany.
The staircase stands 18 meters (59 feet) tall and leads people on a roller coaster-like journey.
The St. Pancras Hotel in London features an extravagant gothic revival double stairway which curls up three storeys.
The hotel underwent a decade of renovation to transform it from its original function housing rail travelers to the five-star luxury accommodation it is now.
The Armani store on New York&#39;s Fifth Avenue is home to a futuristic ribbon-like staircase.
The structure was created by Doriana and Massimiliano Fuksas with rolled calendar steel and covered with a plastic layer.
The Scala Contarini del Bovolo is a beloved Venice landmark for its external multi-arch spiral staircase. It was commissioned by Pietro Contarini around the end of 1400 and reflects a neo-Byzantine style.
Inside Portuguese bookstore Livraria Lello &amp;amp; Irmão is this set of elaborate art noveau stairs.
The store was first opened by the Lello brothers in 1906. Francisco Xavier Esteves oversaw its design.
Designed by Hut architektury in 2006, Scholzberg Tower is a wooden hand-built double helix staircase, offering great views of the Czech countryside.
The circular rotation of the staircase slightly sticks out of the structure&#39;s sides.
The famed Tuscan winemaker Antinori enlisted the firm Archea to create this corkscrew set of stairs made of steel, which overlooks their winery just outside of Florence.
The staircase continues down to Antinori&#39;s driveway entrance.
This unique staircase which hugs the side of a building was created by Adam Budak and Peter Pakesch.
The two curved stairs, just 70 cm (28 inches) wide, ascend to windows that lead out to a walkway that wraps around the building&#39;s external facade.
(CNN)Spiral stairs may seem as if they were created for the sole sake of drama and style, but the curious structure that winds from one floor to another was initially introduced with a distinct purpose.

In the medieval times, the winding staircase was actually designed to give an advantage during a sword fight.
Crafted in favor of whoever is descending the staircase (presumably the owner of a home), and given that most people are right-handed, anyone trying to make their way up the stairs while wielding a sword on the right would have their movement impeded.
    The spiral design was also favored because it took up a lot less space than a regular flight of stairs -- and one with open steps and a balustrade could also allow a lot more light.
    Nowadays, stairs have long ceased to be a utilitarian structure to get a person from A to B.
    Designers are no longer sticking to a tight, uniform helix or corkscrew -- proportions have ballooned and skewed in dramatic turns.
    Visitors walk on the just inaugurated sculpture &quot;Tiger &amp; Turtle - Magic Mountain&quot; by German artists Heike Mutter and Ulrich Genth.
    Or, as with stairs like the rollercoaster-like "Turtle + Tiger, Magic Mountain" in Germany, the stairs loop and wind whimsically around but eventually lead back to were they came from, proving the journey really is the destination.