Bangkok, Thailand (CNN)At least 10 people died after a boat carrying about 150 people capsized in a river in central Thailand on Sunday, local police said.
Police Maj. Thanat Saengaroon told CNN those killed were Thai Muslims returning from a religious ceremony to honor a famous local cleric.
He said at least one of the dead was a child.
An uncertain number of people remain missing in the Chao Praya River, in the province of Ayutthaya, Saengaroon said.
About 10 divers were trying to find the missing, he said.
Collision
The two-deck vessel collided with a pillar on a bridge, the Bangkok Post reported.
The incident happened at around 4 p.m. (local time) as the passengers were returning to Nonthaburi, a city to the northwest of the capital, Bangkok.