Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) At least 10 people died after a boat carrying about 150 people capsized in a river in central Thailand on Sunday, local police said.

Police Maj. Thanat Saengaroon told CNN those killed were Thai Muslims returning from a religious ceremony to honor a famous local cleric.

He said at least one of the dead was a child.

At least 100 passengers were on the boat which was capsized in #Ayutthaya which killed at least 13. pic.twitter.com/18PWlVwxJ1 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) September 18, 2016

An uncertain number of people remain missing in the Chao Praya River, in the province of Ayutthaya, Saengaroon said.

About 10 divers were trying to find the missing, he said.

