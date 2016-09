Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) At least 10 people died after a boat carrying about 150 people capsized in a Thai river on Sunday, local police said.

Police Maj. Thanat Saengaroon said those killed were Thai Muslims returning from religious activities. He said at least one of the dead was a child.

An uncertain number of people remain missing in the Chao Praya River, in the southern province of Ayutthaya, Saengaroon said.

About 10 divers were trying to find the missing, he said.