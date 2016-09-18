Story highlights Duterte wants extension in drug crackdown

Philippines President accused of encouraging killing of drug dealers, users

(CNN) Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte wants six more months to "put everything in order" regarding his country's drug problems.

Duterte said Saturday he did not realize the severity of the problem until he became president. He's been accused of ordering or encouraging hundreds of killings of drug dealers and users since taking office in June.

"But the problem is ... I cannot kill them all ... even if I wanted to," he told reporters. "I did not have any idea that there were hundreds of thousands of people already in the drug business and what makes it worse is that they are operated now by people in government -- especially those elected positions."

Death squad

His comments, which were made at a news conference on the release of a Norwegian hostage by a militant group, came two days after Edgar Matobato, a self-described Duterte hit man, testified before a senate committee.