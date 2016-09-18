(CNN) Seventeen soldiers were killed when militants attacked an army camp in Indian-administered Kashmir early on Sunday morning, the Indian army said in a statement. Four attackers were also killed in the ensuing gunfight, which lasted several hours.

The attack happened in the garrison town of Uri, about 102 kilometers from Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. The town is near the Line of Control, the de-facto border between India and Pakistan in the disputed region.

A search operation of the camp is currently in progress, the army statement said.

It's unclear which militant group carried out the attack that came as tensions in Indian-controlled Kashmir at are an all-time high.

Sunday's attack was one of worst strikes on an army base in Kashmir since militant attacks began in 1989.

Keeping the situation of Jammu and Kashmir in mind and in the wake of terror attack in Uri, I have postponed my visits to Russia and the USA — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 18, 2016

