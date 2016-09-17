Story highlights Kjartan Sekkingstad was abducted from a resort last year

Two fellow hostages were killed and a third was released

(CNN) A Norwegian man held captive for almost a year by a militant Islamist group in the Philippines was freed Saturday, according to CNN Philippines and the state-run Philippines News Agency (PNA).

Abu Sayyaf released Kjartan Sekkingstad at 4 p.m. local time (4 a.m. ET), according to Western Mindanao Command spokesman Maj. Filemon Tan Jr.

Sekkingstad's release was an offshoot of ongoing military operations against the Abu Sayyaf group, Tan told CNN Philippines. The Moro National Liberation Front, which is in peace talks with the government, assisted authorities in the operation, he said.

"Simultaneous land, air, naval and police operations complemented each other putting pressure on (Abu Sayyaf)," Tan said.

It is unclear whether a ransom was paid to secure Sekkingstad's release.

