Harvest moon dazzles worldwide

By Alex Leininger, Special to CNN

Updated 4:08 PM ET, Sat September 17, 2016

A luminous harvest moon has stargazers under its spell. Lisbett Lindstad caught this image early Saturday, September 17, in Vikersund, Norway.
Jason Belsky says he pulled himself out of bed after remembering the bright lunar phenomenon was underway. Here&#39;s his shot from Friday night, September 16, in Rockville Centre, New York.
Eric Poirier always loves looking at the moon, he told CNN. Here&#39;s what he saw Thursday night, September 15, in Aylmer, Quebec.
&quot;With a beautiful full moon that was glowing orange on a clear night, I had to take advantage and get some photos,&quot; Faith Konidaris of Pittsburgh says.
Greg Hogan caught this harvest moon early Friday in Kathleen, Georgia.
Here&#39;s another angle of the moon from Hogan.
Across the globe in Kobe, Japan, Dennis Doucet saw the harvest moon, somewhat obscured by clouds.
Doucet spent time outside capturing multiple images of the bright moon.
Doucet found the moon took on different hues throughout Friday evening.
Story highlights

  • A bright harvest moon captivates stargazers around the world
  • The full moon happens close to the autumnal equinox

(CNN)Americans may have missed out on the last lunar eclipse of 2016 this weekend.

But stargazers around the world caught a glimpse of another lunar phenomenon -- a harvest moon.
    And they can't seem to get enough of the full moon that falls close to the autumnal equinox.
    Many of these people shared their photos showcasing the harvest moon with CNN.
    Faith Konidaris first saw it outside her home in Pittsburgh. "I had to capture the harvest moon last night as it was still fairly low in the sky and before the clouds moved in," she said. "With a beautiful moon that was glowing orange on a clear night, I had to take advantage and get some photos!"
    Already settled into bed, Jason Belsky remembered there was a special moon outside. He roused himself to witness the spectacular sight in Rockville Centre, New York. "I went outside and was immediately greeted by one of the largest moons I've seen," he said. "Awesome experience."
    This year's fourth and final lunar eclipse was barely visible for viewers in Asia, Europe and throughout the Pacific, but eager onlookers can expect another similar phenomenon in February, according to Sky and Telescope magazine.